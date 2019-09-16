Horoscope Today, September 16, 2019: Libra, Leo, Scorpio, Virgo, Pisces, Taurus, Aries — check astrology prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

Today’s Mercury-Uranus pattern is one of those supremely magical planetary alignments that favours dreams and imagination, but lays out banana skins for those who allow confusion to creep in. Poetic aspirations come first and practical goals may have to wait.

Advertising

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Venus, your ruling planet, is teaming up with Saturn in a pattern which gives all sentimental, self-indulgent and creative Taureans a welcome shove in the right direction. But you may have to voluntarily renounce one commitment, if you are to make the space for a much better one.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

We’ll start off with the good news: your stars are extremely prosperous. But here’s the downside: romantic chaos and inspired confusion may be great fun but could result in costly mistakes. That’s precisely why your main priority should be extra self-control.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

The typical Cancerian is a peace-loving creature, but you can still be easily provoked. Looking at the week as a whole, you may move from an idyllic illusion of perpetual harmony towards a realisation that a battle must be joined. And, when it comes, the struggle will be one of ideas rather than emotions.

Advertising

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

Sometimes life is just not what it seems. Yet you have a huge amount going for you. This might be more obvious to other people than it is to you. That’s why you have to trust in the future – and have faith that you are indeed on the right track.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Everything that takes place this week will be encouraged by the fact that Mercury, your ruling planet, is now in an increasingly lively condition. Your smart ideas will help you pick your way through a rapidly approaching emotional minefield.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

If the past few weeks have been free from disagreements then you’re lucky. However, although, the nature of the game is changing, I don’t think any of you will be unaware of the turbulent undercurrents building up this week. Keep your eye on the ball, Libra.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

You’ll soon have a new and brighter perspective on the immediate future. In fact, if you’re a typical mainstream Scorpio, you may rub your hands with glee at what is just around the corner. If you’ve spoken out against certain practical arrangements and restrictive obligations, you may soon be vindicated.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

You have little understanding of other people’s intense feelings. You may even be rather bemused by this week’s emotional events and general air of hysteria. Unless, that is, you have been here, done that and got the tee shirt. Experience counts for a lot!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Your emotional and romantic stars could not be better, so, if you’re in difficulties, the key lies in your own complicated expectations and too high standards. Take other people at face value and assume that they are being straight with you, at least for now.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

The winds of change will be blowing, gently at first but then with great force. By all means relax, but retain a guarded approach to all developments, not just those which are obviously dodgy. If other people do end up putting pressure on you, then it’s probably because you need them to give you a shove in the right direction.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

You should be in your element this week, at least until Thursday or Friday. A series of major planetary patterns decrees that this is a week when Piscean qualities – imagination, intuition, romance and compassion – are dominant for everyone. And especially, of course, for you.