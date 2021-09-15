Horoscope Today, September 15, 2021: Leo, Virgo, Taurus and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

What takes place over the next few days is likely to remind you that, far from being alone, you are part of an enormous community of nations, yet you may still feel strangely isolated. Your whole mood will be beset by internal contradictions.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

The simplest result of the lunar picture will be a massive promotion at work or acclaim in your community. However, first of all, you may have to learn to let go and create the conditions in which future advances can take place. And while you’re doing that, keep close attention on questions of cash.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

You have no choice but to take the moral high ground. For a number of reasons, anything less than total saintliness will not be good enough. You may, for example, lose your self-respect if you know you have not done the best by everyone. And that would be a shame!

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Security is such a major issue for you, but sometimes you find it difficult to decide just what will provide you with a certain future. If it’s money you need, then sort out the business side of things as soon as you can. And if someone makes you extravagant promises, ask around and get a second opinion.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

It’s easy to float off into the clouds, but you must now keep your feet on the ground. The possibilities for achievement are so great, but the potential for misunderstanding is even greater. This is precisely why you must never jump to conclusions.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Physical fitness and health stand at the top of your list of priorities, and you should concentrate on getting into shape. There’s no doubt that you’ll be busy, but you must pace yourself. After all, if you end up worn out and flat on your back you’ll be no use to anybody!

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Your creative powers are at a peak, so artistic individuals should press ahead with great confidence. Whatever your motivation, you may put aside routine affairs and do what is right for you alone. Mind you, it won’t be long before you’re thinking of others again!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

There are now indications of a possible move of home or other substantial domestic change. The main priorities are practical, so it’s no use flapping around, or being sidetracked by emotional cul-de-sacs. You’d be much better off sticking to what you can do best.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

As long as you have all the legal and ethical issues clear in your mind, this is an excellent moment to aim for the top. It goes without saying that professional types could soon be on cloud nine. Remember – whatever opportunity comes your way, it needs to be treated with all due respect!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Please don’t imagine that once financial questions are solved all your troubles will be over. However, it’s fair to say that a successful investment, or a judicious purchase, will lift your morale. That’s the least that you can expect. The best comes soon in the form of a new friendship.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

This is such an important moment in your life, but everything depends on where you are on your individual cycle. One way or another, your past efforts will soon be rewarded, even if there is a brief delay first of all. And any cancellations will give you the chance to smarten up your act.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

You are being pulled in two directions emotionally, but the key is to recognise that you don’t yet fully understand your true desires. Get these sorted out and you’ll realise what you must do. In the meantime, no discussion is a waste of time, no idea irrelevant to your situation.