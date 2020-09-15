Horoscope Today September 15, 2020: Leo, Pisces, Cancer, and other signs — check astrological prediction

Horoscope Today, September15, 2020: Libra, Pisces, Taurus, Gemini, and other signs – check astrological prediction.

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

In so many ways and in so many areas of your life, you show a unique capacity to turn circumstances to your advantage. Yet, now, perhaps for the first time, it seems that you have temporarily lost control. Ironically, this may be no bad thing. Allow a little chaos into your life, and you’ll be flooded with fresh opportunities.

TAURUS (Apr 21 – May 21)

Today’s lunar alignment is designed to boost your psychological immune system, protecting you from whatever fate may throw at you. It should even be enough to get you through the week’s domestic tension and family meetings. Your romantic mood is scheduled for a welcome shift later in the week, so take it easy for now.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

There is no question that financial pressure is intense, yet not all of you are passing through a cash crisis. Others are still buoyed up by an innate optimism and determination to succeed. It could be Friday before confusion or chaos is cleared up so, until then, you may want to leave vital matters to the experts.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

If ever there was a time to use your imagination, trust your intuition and amaze everyone with your breadth of vision, it is now, just as the planets are completing an inspired ten-year cycle. Don’t worry about the confusion which seems to be coming into view, like some hazy sea-mist. It brings its own pleasantries and pleasures.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

Passions run high, but bearing in mind that love and hate are two sides of the same coin, the question is – which way will you jump? It is impossible to escape the fact that the wise will take the path of love. Within two weeks Venus, bringer of affection and ruler of seduction, will be safely in a fresh part of your chart.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

You should be ready to change the direction of your life. At any rate, the motivation to implement a number of positive improvements in your lifestyle is now pressing. Social contacts may strengthen your resolve, yet you should keep your diary relatively free and open to last-minute arrangements.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

A stroke of financial good luck should come as some compensation for the stress and strain of recent times. At least you can now see that your professional ambitions are likely to work out. A legal or marital matter moves to the top of your agenda, so see to it that whatever agreements are reached are in your favour.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

You can afford to be confident now that the Moon shifts the balance firmly in your favour. Plus, a superb relationship between the Sun and your sign ought to get matters moving and enable you to exercise considerably more influence over your affairs than in the recent past. Do protect yourself against accusations or excessive demands from employers.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Your spirit will be lifted by certain key developments. Specifically, you may be the fortunate recipient of a financial windfall, possibly one whose source is far from clear. Secret, generous gestures will work in your favour, and you’ll soon come to realise that giving and taking work well together!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

There’s still no let-up from dynamic planetary aspects. What can be said, though, is that the key to success or failure lies totally in your own capacity to organise your priorities and arrange your affairs. If recent events have taught you anything, it is that in the final analysis, you are in control.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

So much has been concealed from you over the past few weeks that you may have given up hope of ever uncovering the answer to a particular question. Concentrate on what you can do to improve working conditions and don’t let pessimistic people put you off.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

When the Moon forms spectacular relationships with other planets, as it does with excitable Uranus, Saturn and intense Pluto, you are bound to benefit. You will begin to wonder why you ever lacked confidence or doubted your ability to succeed either socially or professionally. The world lies at your feet, Pisces!

