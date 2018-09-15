Horoscope Today, September 15, 2018: Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces Horoscope Today, September 15, 2018: Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr 20)

A couple of tricky aspects should make this a relatively important period in your life, and as you look back, you will see how even chance events were to have a very deep significance. It follows that careful planning is necessary, but you should also be open to spontaneous invitations.

TAURUS (Apr 21 – May 21)

The world is polarised between two completely opposing forces, and you’re in the middle. If there is any way out of a current dilemma, you may be best advised not to take it. By that, I mean that you may do very well indeed if you stick around and face up to even impossible challenges.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

You’re still in an energetic phase, but I think you should accord a slightly higher priority to communication rather than action. It’s not facts which are important, though: rather it’s the inner meaning which needs to be understood. If you get a grip on the big picture then everything else should fall into place.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

You can’t always control other people’s reactions, but certain individuals still need to realise that you shouldn’t be needled, undermined or exploited. You may have to buy yourself out of a problem and spend your way to happiness. In any event, a generous gesture would not go amiss.

LEO (July 24 – Aug 23)

New and exciting planetary aspects are added to what we know already, making it certain that you’re now about to hit the stratosphere. You may still be on the launch pad, but you’ve plenty of time, so don’t worry that you’re about to be left behind.

VIRGO (Aug 24 – Sep 23)

If you take your mind back to what occurred about six months ago, you will see that there are strange connections with what is happening now. You may therefore be in a fine position to learn from your mistakes, which must surely be a valuable bonus.

LIBRA (Sep 24 – Oct 23)

This is no time to go over old ground. Rather you should be building for the future. Go for serious pleasures and cultural pursuits if you can and, romantically, make commitment your goal, even if socially you’re becoming something of a butterfly.

SCORPIO (Oct 24 – Nov 23)

Partners or close associates may very soon be more than a little surprised by a change in your attitudes or lifestyle. The next few days ought to be enlightening and you should allow yourself to be as spontaneous as possible. Keep your diary open.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 24 – Dec 23)

There are a couple of extremely difficult aspects, but their relationship to your sign seems to be rather incidental. It’s therefore likely that you’ll dodge any flying missiles and have a pleasant time. Oh, and family contacts should be strengthened and treasured.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Financial matters need to be handled with care, but you can probably afford to put certain obligations to one side. What’s more important today is the quality of your social contacts and, if a short journey is necessary, don’t delay.

One friend who understands you is worth more than a thousand casual acquaintances.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21- Feb. 19)

Once in a while the planetary aspects assume truly magical proportions. Today is one such moment. Even if life is currently rather tranquil, take a little time to meditate on what could be. The point is that you have to establish exactly what you should be doing.

PISCES (Feb 20 – Mar 20)

You should be aware that it is possible to get your own way without actually saying what you want. The nice thing about the present time is that you may need to do no more than send out the right telepathic signals. Give it a try! And if it doesn’t work, adopt a different approach.

