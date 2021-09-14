Horoscope Today, September 14, 2021: Leo, Virgo, Taurus and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

Professional Ariens still seem to have more going for them than those who are travelling, on holiday or temporarily resting. If you should be feeling left out, take the lead and accept responsibility in a community enterprise. And if you don’t receive the right offers, try to create the opportunities for yourself.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Faraway places seem to be very much more enticing than anything near at hand. You may even have been dreaming of life abroad. However, there seem to be more important personal matters to deal with, and you should do your best to complete everything in the right order.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

It’s time to reflect on the many changes that have taken place recently, and which have left you feeling older, and much, much wiser. This is a moment to make sure that you are able to grapple with practical questions, rather than being obsessed by purely imaginary fears.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

You must now devote more attention to emotional ties and make others see sense, although you shouldn’t expect them to view things exactly the way you do. You shouldn’t be embarrassed about wanting change: the need for diversity is a very human one!

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

Pay whatever attention is needed to chronic complaints, and spare no effort in getting yourself into shape, emotionally, intellectually and physically. The simple reason is that you’ll need all your powers of persuasion and concentration later in the week.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Now that Venus is charging through your chart you should begin to feel more hopeful, especially in the romantic department. Yet, please do be careful that your expectations are not too high to be satisfied. A little realism now will sow the seeds for success later on.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

You’re still in a phase of preparation rather than action, which means that you can afford to put off the big day for a little while longer, if you wish. Above all, avoid financial complacency for, the moment you let down your guard, someone may try to over-charge you.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

There’ll be a remarkable series of planetary aspects within a few days, and the consequences could be far-reaching. If you wish to stay out of the firing-line, keep your head down, and if you wish to preserve your position, you must be flexible. That’s the least that partners expect.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Keep material affairs in order, and concentrate on anything which guarantees your day-to-day survival. You will have enough on your plate coping with questions of principle later in the week. What that means is minor matters might have to be postponed until you have more time.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

You’re still in the driving-seat, but if other people expect you to do the fetching and carrying, you’d better oblige. However, you are not without influence, and there is much you can do to shape partners’ desires and wishes – even without them knowing!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

The major message coming from today’s stars is that it is your inner perceptions and preconceptions which shape your point of view. Material pressures are less important than you might imagine. In other words, focus on what you want to happen rather than worrying about what other people might do.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

One of the many fascinating things about your life at the moment is the extent to which you are operating according to your own inner wishes rather than in line with what other people want, partners included. You need to keep family members happy, but it should be easy!