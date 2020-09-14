Horoscope Today September 14, 2020: Leo, Virgo, Libra and other signs — check astrological prediction

Horoscope Today September 16, 2020: Pisces, Libra, Aquarius, and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

Prominent planetary patterns are likely to continue for a month at least, though the results should be to your liking. There is still at least another week to go before you can afford to relax. Even then you may have a number of vital questions to answer about your closest relationships – like whether you should really be so patient and understanding!

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Take a deep breath in anticipation of the exciting times to come. You will be able to confide in partners or close associates and try to make them realise why you feel as you do. For your part, you can surely understand just why they should now be anxious. Happily, the Moon’s gracious presence in Taurus offers full celestial protection.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

You’re heading for prosperous stars. A tie-up between your second and sixth solar houses brings superb chances of an increase in your earnings, perhaps as a result of a long-held dream, or a vision of how you could help make the world a better place. You’re also in a generous mood, so likely to end the week worse off!

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

It may be time to leave professional matters alone except inasmuch as they are closely bound up with your personal feelings. Everything in your life centres around your management of emotional partnerships, so give total devotion to people who have earned your support. And never imagine that you can go it alone!

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

Personal success is now assured, but you must be prepared to take other people’s feelings, hopes and desires into account. Then you may find that the current period is one of great fulfilment in all intimate relationships. A secret is about to come into the open, so make sure you have your side of the story ready.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Your perspective at home could change around mid-week, when you will come to see the importance of adopting a clear long-term strategy, rather than being over-obsessed by trivial or unimportant details. At work, co-operation is vital, even if it means your taking second place for a couple of days.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

It is probably still too early to assess the state of play either at work or at home. I can only reassure you that, in the longer perspective, the potential of the current period is utterly remarkable. When Venus and Mars shift their positions next week, friends and colleagues should come to your aid in magnificent style.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

One planetary aspect is assuring you that all is well. Another is about to sweep the carpet from under your feet. Your advice for the week is to remain on the offensive but to remember that magnanimity in victory is a great virtue. Keep an eye on travel plans, otherwise there’s an outside chance you’ll get lost!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

There’s been an excess of emotion, even of deception lately. It may be just as well that others have shown themselves in their true colours, and that you know the truth. Hopefully, you were alerted with enough time to sever any dubious or potentially disastrous financial involvements.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Astrological predictions may be the last thing you need right now. However, it may offer you a sense of the larger scheme of things to understand that you are currently in the middle of a planetary battle royal. It should also help to know that, by next week, the storm clouds will have passed by.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Perhaps you should be thankful that so much has been, or is about to be, forced into the open. This is more than you could normally expect at such a time. All will be revealed when important planets align themselves with your house of partnerships next week.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

With Neptune, your graceful planetary ruler, placed in such a splendid, if mysterious location, you are bound to feel exhilarated by the sense that there is so much untapped potential. You may take your energies into a number of areas, either social and romantic, or creative and artistic. The final choice of expression is yours.

