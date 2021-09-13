Horoscope Today, September 13, 2021: Leo, Virgo, Taurus, and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

Don’t be slow in coming forward, for you deserve to be number one. And neither is there any need to pursue a conventional course. If you follow a hunch then you might find that you reach your destination by a very different and much quicker route.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

You can afford to be quite laid-back today, but if you’re right in the middle of a professional wrangle or any dispute with authority, check up on the legal angle, and ask whatever questions are necessary to get to the right answer. Don’t worry about what other people think – that’s their business!

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

You might believe that money is the most important thing in the world, but you’d be wrong. It’s the law that matters most, and you need to be absolutely and perfectly sure of your rights as soon as possible. And then there’s a little question of justice – and that’s your real goal!

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

When the circumstances demand, you can always call on your legendary compassion, and it’s extremely likely that others will look for your sympathy today. However, in spite of first appearances, the best remedy may be no more taxing than a nice chat with a close friend!

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

There is a narrow line to be drawn between keeping your emotional defences up, which is desirable, and cutting other people out, which is not. It’s all a matter of being kind to yourself, but maintaining a proper balance all round, acknowledging partners’ very real concerns.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

It looks as if this might be a very busy week, which is one good reason to take things slowly and conserve your energy today. But, then, it could be the case that, while your plans change frequently, you don’t actually achieve a great deal! A child or younger relation requires reassurance.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

If you sense that you’re about to hit an emotional turning-point, you’re right, which is why this particular time is so vital for making sure that your emotional foundations are firm. You must convince other people that you know what you’re doing – and that you can succeed!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

Some people say that life is what happens when we are busy making plans. And right now it’s difficult to say what s around the next corner. Your best policy is to ready for last minute changes and welcome any opportunity to try out something totally new and different.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

You may look back on previous financial blunders and wonder how you were ever so naive. However, according to one of those strange laws of fate, the moment you dwell on the past, someone will take advantage of you again. Focus on everything that’s good – and things must get better.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

The Moon is making its presence felt again, so take advantage of every single opportunity to exert emotional control, especially at home. Always be flexible, for the moment you lapse into old habits, your actions will rebound on you. And that would never do!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Everything that happened over the last two weeks, and even over the last six months, can be seen as a rehearsal for the coming upheavals and opportunities. Make sure you have all plots and schemes thoroughly worked out in your own mind before going public.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

You are still living an inner life that few people can glimpse and fewer still can understand, but the cumulative result of everything that takes place this week should be to give you a sort of inward glow. You should believe in yourself, even when other people can’t grasp what you’re doing.