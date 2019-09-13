Horoscope Today, September 13, 2019: Pisces, Libra, Leo, Scorpio, Virgo, Taurus, Aries — check astrology prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

You usually act on the spur of the moment, and quite right too! If you have unfinished business to complete, waste no time, otherwise you’ll find that the goal posts have moved. Next week may be too late, partly because other people may have changed their minds.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Information which has been postponed, news which has been kept secret, and dreams which have been long-forgotten, are soon to burst forth. You may be best advised to delay putting the finishing touches to personal plans until next week. That will give loved ones time to settle down.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

A delicate mixture of courage and conservatism suits you best at the moment. You have been happy to sail on uncharted waters, but by next week a sense of caution may return. Compare notes with close friends sooner rather than later and set aside some time this evening to pamper yourself.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Seldom has so much needed to be reviewed and reorganised, but arrangements should be complete very soon. Then you’ll realise that certain home and family commitments are more time-consuming than you once thought. If you want to blame anyone, don’t. Blame the stars instead!

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

Your emotional ties are being put to the test, and you may wonder if one particular commitment is really worth the grief. My advice would be to try to distinguish between genuine feelings of affection on the one hand and a need for security at any price on the other.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

You’re in a strong, decisive and determined state of mind, but it’s just at times like these that you’ll do best to put other people first. Once again, it is a fine moment to remember the occasions when family members have done you a good turn. There seems to be a change of mood during the day, most likely resulting in a more relaxed and generous attitude.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

There is no need to stifle your creativity or dampen your emotions. You might feel under the weather, but celestial relief will soon arrive in the form of beneficial lunar alignments, helping you to get back on your feet and turn the tables on a rival.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

Whether you feel you have been let down at work, or prevented from attaining your wishes at home, you may recognise that such disappointments are not final, only temporary. You’ll be back in the fray in no more than four weeks, ready to do your level best.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Adverse or challenging aspects indicate that you have experienced a personal upheaval lately. It may be quite true that someone hasn’t been entirely fair, but there are only another two weeks to go before harsh words should be completely forgotten.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Given that your celestial alignments have indeed been most confusing, the patience and tolerance you have shown in dealing with a financial matter deserve congratulations. Recent expenditure however, may have been but a rehearsal for the real thing.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

You do tend to take on rather too much, don’t you? You may be wondering if you have set yourself an impossible task. If so, you have done right. The only way to get what you want and end up where you need to be, is to take on more than you can cope with!

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

You should reach a final solution over family finances and domestic spending today, if possible, or, at least, over the next three days. You see, Mercury and Mars are perfectly poised to fulfil your wishes. However, don’t let cash questions distract you from the fact that the real issues are personal: you need to understand that a partner’s impatience or irritation is not really directed against you.