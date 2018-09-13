Horoscope Today, September 13, 2018: Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Horoscope Today, September 13, 2018: Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricon, Aquarius, Pisces Horoscope Today, September 13, 2018: Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricon, Aquarius, Pisces

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr 20)

The past few weeks seem to have been exhausting, but perhaps more because you’ve been putting your energy in the wrong direction than as a result of any real increase in your duties. However, you always have to bear in mind that it’s very important to learn from your mistakes.

TAURUS (Apr 21 – May 21)

You are bound to receive a great deal of help from behind the scenes, even if you don’t know what’s happening. The fact is that you will not be aware of the nature or existence of such discreet assistance until next week – or even next year. There’s no hurry.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

There is a chance of a fresh start at work within a few days. The opportunity is slight, to be sure, but if you make the right moves now, events should eventually work out in your favour. Socially, the outlook is still bright, though not outstanding.

Cancer (June 22 – July 23)

Perhaps you need to set an example – and maybe you should take the initiative. You may still have to be discreet in your usual manner, but you must raise various issues for discussion. Deal with joint finances today, and remember that property deals are strongly signified.

LEO (July 24 – Aug 23)

Don’t give up or give in to feelings of inadequacy. Other people may try to undermine you, or, at least, that is how it seems. Perhaps you would do best to try to see the grain of truth in all criticism, rather than closing your ears to uncomfortable suggestions.

VIRGO (Aug 24 – Sep 23)

There’s no escape from hard work today. Even social and pleasurable pursuits could require extra effort. However, those of you who pulled your weight yesterday, and the day before, will soon find that you have spare time for socialising and indulging your favourite whims and fancies.

LIBRA (Sep 24 – Oct 23)

Various celestial challenges are on their way. It seems that other people have made unfair emotional demands in the immediate past, but very soon you’ll be able to understand their motives, and that should give you ample cause for celebration.

SCORPIO (Oct 24 – Nov 23)

Planetary activity in the realms of your chart relating to work and money should have brought suitable remuneration for your efforts. Each and every event in your romantic life is to be treasured, by the way, no matter how small. And aside from that, you may press on with practical matters as fast as you can.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 24 – Dec 23)

Do try to finalise any major issues now. Mars has been stirring you up for so long, that you may have become used to its slightly aggressive energies, but you should realise that you have only a few more weeks during which it will be so easy to get your own way.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

You can put the record straight and prove just how eager, caring and kind you really are. Don’t panic – you won’t actually have to do anything. Others should be content in the knowledge that, where you’re concerned, it’s the thought that counts.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21- Feb. 19)

The cosmos is a wild place, but you have survived pretty well so far. Today is a suitable time to re-orientate yourself and lower your emotional armour, taking a peep at the world around you. You never know – you may like what you see. You might even spot a prospective new partner.

PISCES (Feb 20 – Mar 20)

There has been a spot of muddle recently, but the position should soon improve quite drastically. I’m not saying that there won’t be any further confusion, but at least you’ll be responsible for your own success or failure. That means you’ll be able to take all the necessary steps.

For all the latest Horoscope News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd