Horoscope Today September 12, 2020: Taurus, Sagittarius, Aries, and other signs — check astrological prediction

Horoscope Today September 18, 2020: Scorpio, Leo, Libra, and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

Although the weekly emphasis in your solar chart inclines towards professional and worldly goals, today’s stars point you to family and domestic duties. The middle way may find you giving a close relation or dependant a leg up the ladder of success.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

There’s a strange restlessness around. In fact, travel is in the air, and you may like to promote an exciting future by going for the most innovative and unusual options. This is also a day to watch out very carefully indeed for the moral and ethical situation.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Even though this might be a good time to express gratitude, you may be inclined to pull the rug from under the feet of those who have not helped you in the past. However, if money is involved, you had better be as careful as possible, otherwise you might sabotage your own interests.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

The strongest planetary aspect today is a lively solar pattern. This is the point at which you may dump old commitments and take on radical, revolutionary and high-tech activities. It pays to be optimistic, by the way, and faith in yourself could generate an aura of success.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

On no account should you become involved in any form of intrigue, or gamble with your future. Not unless you have taken all vital precautions, that is! Also, seize this opportunity to smarten up your diet and exercise and get in shape. That’s the sensible option!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Commonsense and a few hard knocks have done you a good turn, teaching you that associates’ claims are often outrageous, having little to do with reality. From tomorrow, partners will once again be ready to listen to your extraordinarily wise words.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

You may be hard at work today but, if you have any time at all to pursue leisure activities, you should focus on those which bring attention and acclaim. If you’re competing for a prize, certain problems should lie in the past. Oh, and don’t be complacent on personal issues.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

You may use this opportunity to settle family arrangements, mainly as far as older people are concerned. Relationships with, and responsibilities for, children or younger relatives may assume a higher priority next week. In the meantime, enjoy yourself!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

The Sun and Venus now give you a nice idea of how cash can be spent to provide extra luxury or, at least, a little more comfort. The best solutions seem to be those which break with tradition, or which remove some of the pitfalls which are left over from the past.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

If you’re still not happy with financial arrangements, you may give them a last little bit of attention today. Also, you should take criticism constructively, for there will always be something you can learn from it. And don’t imagine that just because partners disagree, they’re having a go at you.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

It’s a day for labour-saving devices. If you can possibly cut your level of tasks and commitments, if necessary by unilaterally dumping those which serve no practical value, please do so. It’s fine to be sentimental, but not at the cost of damaging your current prospects.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Mercury alters its position very soon, which means that you may resign yourself to not being heard or listened to. Keep a secret to yourself for just a little while longer, and don’t let people prise the truth out of you until you’re good and ready.

