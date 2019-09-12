Horoscope Today, September 12, 2019: Taurus, Libra, Aries, Scorpio, Leo, Virgo, Pisces — check astrology prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr 20)

The overall picture suggests that this is a busy day, if an expensive one. However, there doesn’t seem to be any real obligation on you towards anything which can’t be left to others. This should suit those of you who either need a rest or are arranging delicate personal matters.

TAURUS (Apr 21 – May 21)

Other people now appear to have the right approach, but your general situation is aided by the fact that you are also instinctively more tolerant and ready to accept different points of view. In part this is because you are now more secure emotionally.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

It’s a nervous moment, and people around you may be jumping to conclusions for no good reason. Everyone concerned seems to be too ready to take offence, but have you considered that it might be too easy for you to make a mistake? If you fire on all cylinders you may inadvertently say the wrong thing!

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

You’ve not always been a good judge of character, partly because you always wanted to believe the best, and also because you tend to jump to instant conclusions. You deserve admiration for your trusting qualities, but perhaps you are finally seeing others as they really are.

LEO (July 24 – Aug 23)

You have survived one emotional challenge, although there may well be ripples for some time yet. You should rein in your horns if you’ve overstretched yourself in any personal matter, and conserve your resources. This is a reckless moment, but you can let other people take the risks, especially if there are likely to be hidden costs.

VIRGO (Aug 24 – Sept 23)

All eyes will be on you. The planets aligned with public and professional sectors of your horoscope are still very strong, but in view of the generally emotional overtones of today’s lunar impact, I would expect close relations and intimate friends to be urging you on.

LIBRA (Sept 24 – Oct 23)

Although you’re in a generally sociable phase, during which partnerships must take first priority, today’s stellar picture puts the emphasis firmly on privacy. Solitude is a valuable asset and you need to be left alone to get on with your personal ambitions in peace.

SCORPIO (Oct 24 – Nov 22)

You tend to blow hot and cold in emotional relationships, enthusing one minute, retreating behind your shell the next. If you start behaving like this now, take care, otherwise someone may give you a dose of your own medicine next week! But if you can dish it out, you should be ready to take it!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23 – Dec 22)

You’re walking a tight rope, willing to take risks, but not prepared to lose. Worldly ambitions, including professional aspirations, loom large. If you wish to make the most of your undoubted assets, proceed intuitively and, if you’re responsible for other people, show them you care.

CAPRICORN (Dec 23 – Jan 20)

There have been so many frustrations and delays, but only because you expect so much. You may now begin to let up at work and place more emphasis on relaxation and pleasure. Also, secure firm agreement from close relations, particularly children.

AQUARIUS (Jan 21 – Feb 19)

Personal money matters and joint financial arrangements are both high on the agenda. The signs are that you’ll be in an emotional mood and not too happy with people who take you for granted. That doesn’t mean, though, that you should waste your own money dealing with them.

PISCES (Feb 20 – Mar 20)

One particularly encouraging aspect indicates that you’ll be able to revive a special partnership. A little effort will be required. It may be a simple question of getting in touch. Perhaps an explanation is called for, partly because other people are impatient to get to the truth.