Horoscope Today, September 12, 2018: Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr 20)

You’ll have to think on your feet. Most of you have as yet not been faced with a major decision concerning a range of personal matters, but all the indications are that you will be very soon. If I were you, I’d start talking to the people who matter most.

TAURUS (Apr 21 – May 21)

If other people are trying to rush you, then the stars say that you can take it as slowly as you like. You may need to do a little more spadework before springing into action. Perhaps you are still a little unclear as to where somebody close stands on one particular subject, and you could remain uncertain until next week.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

As the Sun and Mars separate from one close relationship, and get ready for another, personal matters should become rather less fiery. You may now have to accept that an employer or authority figure could not have been prevented from doing what they did.

Cancer (June 22 – July 23)

No matter how hard you try to unravel complex emotional or practical issues, the answers do not seem to be any closer. It’s probably best to be charitable and maintain an ethical outlook. It’s natural for you to put others first, so you shouldn’t encounter any further problems.

LEO (July 24 – Aug 23)

You would be wise to wait another few months before claiming victory. You will remain ahead in the race, but there are as yet undreamt-of hurdles to jump, so always remain alert to unexpected developments. It’s all a matter of welcoming surprises rather than being put off by them.

VIRGO (Aug 24 – Sep 23)

You may not be able to dodge the role of martyr, but at least you can avoid being exploited by people who quite honestly don’t need your help. It’s all a question of knowing when to say ‘no’. I’m sure that others will eventually come to respect your decisions.

LIBRA (Sep 24 – Oct 23)

A clash of wills or personalities seems likely between now and this time next week. If you’re tired of other people being too hysterical, try and relax. In future they’ll be too pedantic and fussy instead. But, then, perhaps you need to choose different friends.

SCORPIO (Oct 24 – Nov 23)

Finances are a contentious issue, but it seems to be joint connections which hold the greatest problems. My advice is to continue to avoid risks and look unkindly on promises of instant riches. If you go for short-term gains, you might be caught out.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 24 – Dec 23)

Lively conditions continue, and you may enjoy getting out and about and leaving your usual environment behind. If you are tied to the home base or desk, pick up the phone, write letters and generally make contact. Someone, somewhere, may be waiting to hear from you.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Money is an emotional thing and could be the cause of a difference of opinion, but that’s probably not entirely unexpected. Domestic spending seems to be high on the agenda and you may be best advised to stick to non-controversial items.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21- Feb. 19)

It’s all a matter of trust. If partners honestly believe that you will not stick to your word, they are deeply mistaken. You should not shift one millimetre from your principles, no matter what bribes, blandishments or benefits are to be placed in your path.

PISCES (Feb 20 – Mar 20)

Your planetary patterns signify that emotionally and professionally you are still in a strong position. However, you must not be tempted into the belief that appearances, whether yours or anyone else’s, are a reliable indication of the inner reality.

