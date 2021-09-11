Horoscope Today, September 11, 2021: Scorpio, Virgo, Taurus, and other signs — check astrological prediction.

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

It’s a generally favourable day to put out feelers and approach people whose support would be useful. Remember, though, that it’s essential to find ways of doing things that are completely different from whatever was done in the past. A change is as good as a rest, as they say.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

The past brought its burdens, but the future always brings hope. You will soon be able to free yourself from an activity or association which has been distinctly unprofitable. However, in the near future you may have little choice but to continue along present lines.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

You’re always being pulled in different directions, but please take minor financial hassles in your stride and sort out problems as they occur. Long-term issues are likely to give rise to unexpected queries, but do try not to leave anything in the air.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Today’s planetary accent is on all forms of communication, particularly on amicable and constructive meetings. However, not everyone will share your good intentions and you must be prepared for a certain amount of disruption. Don’t worry – it will pass.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

Minor setbacks may have been irritating, but don’t lose heart, for, if you are typical of your sign, your affairs will shortly improve. As a matter of importance, build on any recent success in your personal affairs, and capitalise on an opportunity you’ve been ignoring.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

There are many interesting possibilities in current planetary patterns, all of which are rather dependent upon the will or whim of close companions. Teamwork is strongly advisable at home, so don’t rock the boat. It will be so much better if you can delicately persuade partners to do their bit.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

There may be some attractive openings, yet mundane trivialities may occupy too much of your time. There are indications that it is your lack of determination, and perhaps an absence of real experience, which is letting you down. Is there someone who can fill the gap? If so, get in touch.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

You’re such a secretive person, but sometimes you protect your privacy when there’s no need. Do try not to resent friendly interference in your affairs. It is certain that partners are motivated by the best of intentions, and that much of what they have to say could be of great use.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

There are people around who could ease your path through a financial maze. You are not happy about accepting certain suggestions, but the fact is that you are now in genuine need of help and advice. Don’t be too proud to turn to people who you’ve turned down in the past.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

The current planetary formation is drastically affecting social life and friendships, as well as intimate partnerships. Most of you are not yet aware of the extent of an imminent shake-up in your relationships. But it will be good to meet new people and discover new lifestyles.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

It’s a fine moment to combine different activities, mixing business with pleasure, or bringing family and social affairs together. You are basking under classic indications of good fortune in personal and romantic relationships. A family gathering is a great idea.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

The Moon is stating a simple fact, namely that smooth communication is the key to your plans and happiness. Therefore, please try to catch up with correspondence, get in touch with anyone you’ve neglected, and share your plans with all who are affected.