Horoscope Today September 11, 2020: Leo, Pisces, Cancer, and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

You’re bound to find the most affection coming from people you have known for some time, and to whom you might even be related. In turn, your energy could be directed primarily to professional contacts. You might misunderstand chance comments though, so don’t over-react.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Venus, lady of love, is the planet to watch today, and by all accounts you should spare no effort in your drive to restore contacts with loved ones from the distant past or far away countries. You may have been stung by a partner’s harsh words, but that only reinforces your determination.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Do yourself a favour and spend a little extra on loved ones today. The way to someone’s heart is through your wallet, so don’t stint when it comes to little gifts and mementoes of your esteem. If you get someone on your side now, they could become the most loyal of supporters.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

The Moon’s passionate presence gives you an emotional edge today. With just a little additional subtlety, you will be able to manoeuvre yourself into whatever personal situation you desire. A partner’s consent will be necessary, but it should be forthcoming.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

You should do your best to put all bad feeling behind you, realising that what’s done is done, and that you have to get on with the future. You may now feel happiest in the company of people you’ve known for a long time, or friends who are capable of arousing emotional intensity.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Nobody is currently prepared to put in as much effort as you. Your main skill at the moment is to pick up on the vital details that tend to elude lovers and partners. But if you get too closely involved with colleagues then you might be infected by their amazing ability to create confusion.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Your home and family commitments have been weighing on your shoulders for some time now, but all the signs are that you’re at the end of the tunnel. It’s a marvellous moment to open new contacts, contemplate fresh options and make optimistic plans for the future.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

Today’s emotional alignments should convince you that the world is on your side, boosting your morale in the process. With your new-found confidence, you should spend at least some of your valuable time planning an emotional adventure. Also, keep half an eye on ethical issues.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Given that today offers some wonderful business options, you may use the opportunity to be as generous as you can. You might still be suffering from doubts in at least one relationship, but these will diminish over the coming few days. An older relation’s support should come in handy.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

You may do well to surrender the initiative and follow other people’s lead. In spite of what some of you believe, you have had it your own way much of the time, and colleagues should now be encouraged to have a crack of the whip. You need to trust that they can succeed, and that may not be easy!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Communication has been a little rough lately, but you have a good chance now to cement a relationship and confirm your plans. You don’t have to keep your feelings to yourself for very much longer. You may find willing listeners today, so choose your words with care.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

You are now entering a transitional stage between two social phases, and today’s developments may help you clarify current commitments and plan future engagements. You should bear in mind that, next week, others will be forced to listen to your ideas.

