Horoscope Today, September 11, 2018: Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr 20)

You’re now in a phase which instructs, indeed commands you, to take a more intellectual approach. I don’t mean that you’ve got to come over all dry, dusty and professorial, but there is no doubt that you will have to explain yourself better than in the past.

TAURUS (Apr 21 – May 21)

Don’t panic or take fright if nothing seems to work out as planned. You’re entering a period of about four weeks during which you will be inclined to miss the point or pick up the wrong end of the stick. All will be well if you adopt a laid-back approach.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

You seem to be in a quandary of sorts, trapped between a rock and a hard place, as they say. However, have you considered the possibility that current dilemmas result from your own impatience? If so, then the remedy lies in your hands. There may be lessons here for the future.

Cancer (June 22 – July 23)

You appear to have had your nose put out of joint, but when and by whom? These questions are not easy to answer, and you may be inclined to blame the wrong people. You would serve your own cause better if you bided your time. If others complain that you’re taking too long, then you might have to point out to them that they’re going too fast.

LEO (July 24 – Aug 23)

Passions are still running high, most likely as a consequence of arguments which are now in the past. However, as you know, there are situations in which it is very difficult to forgive and forget, and this may be one of them. Follow a noble path and you will be the winner.

VIRGO (Aug 24 – Sep 23)

By rights your professional achievements should now have been rewarded with increased cash. If this is not the case, all I can suggest is that you haven’t made the right connections or asked the pertinent questions. Don’t give up hope, for a new set of planetary influences is being brought to bear.

LIBRA (Sep 24 – Oct 23)

Sharply contradictory planetary patterns could get you off to an erratic start. Within a broadly enjoyable framework, it seems clear that the longer you spend pursuing activities which bring you pleasure, the better you’ll be able to deal with problems when the time comes.

SCORPIO (Oct 24 – Nov 23)

You are in a position to off-load responsibilities, but it may be that attempts to cut down domestically will be balanced by expanding commitments in the big, wide, world. A feeling that you are increasingly burdened at home may not reflect the reality of the situation.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 24 – Dec 23)

You may still be wondering what to do about a financial matter, but at least you can now talk to other people about all the pros and cons. If a short trip is necessary, don’t delay. You probably need to check up on instructions and directions though, just in case anything has changed while your back was turned.

CAPRICORN (Dec 23 – Jan 20)

Listen to reason and you’ll find that family relationships improve dramatically. If you can possibly initiate discussions with children, parents and partners you’ll do even better than before. Of course, that doesn’t mean that they’ll listen, but you can do your best.

AQUARIUS (Jan 21- Feb 19)

A fantastic relationship between Neptune and Saturn should now focus your mind and concentrate your attention on long-term goals and ambitions. Take immediate action to fulfil your deepest dreams. Don’t worry about a spot of confusion – it might help you clarify your options.

PISCES (Feb 20 – Mar 20)

Try to be more businesslike over the next few weeks. It may not be to your taste, but you must go through all financial obligations with a fine tooth-comb, checking that there are no ambiguities. You might also consider whether you need a little extra time to yourself.

