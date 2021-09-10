Horoscope Today, September 10, 2021: Scorpio, Virgo, Taurus, and other signs — check astrological prediction

THE DAY TODAY

This is an optimistic moment because it’s seen as the beginning of a new cycle, even if in a small way. However, tradition holds that, if you’re launching new enterprises, the most auspicious phase comes in a few days’ time. But, that said, there’s no harm in pressing ahead with preliminary arrangements today. In fact, what I’d say is ‘there’s no time like the present’!

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

You may be hesitating about a new venture, but today’s events should spur you on. Long-term plans take time to filter through, but when current difficulties clear, the way will be paved towards the fulfilment of a long-held childhood ambition.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

There may not be long to go before you make an important and, perhaps, overdue, breakthrough. Try and arrange a follow-up to a recent meeting or interview, and be prepared for an unexpected encounter. Surprises may disturb you, but only because you’re caught on the hop.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Make the most of generous offers of co-operation and you might be ready to off-load some tedious chores. Today’s activities will be profitable, especially if you are able to harness energy into proper, productive channels. You need to keep control.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

You have an excellent chance of settling minor issues once and for all. Important questions may take more time, yet they will still benefit from your increasingly decisive state of mind. And, as soon as other people know that you mean business, they’ll change their approach.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

The emotional undercurrents are delicate and subtle. There is still scope for you to manipulate events in your favour by being in the right place at the right time. There could be good news from an official quarter, even though it will take more than this to cheer some of you up.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

It is easy to lighten the atmosphere as long as you are positive. Financial questions can be settled, or a partnership issue resolved, on amicable terms. Although there are one or two risks, it’s a generally helpful day for tying up loose ends and trimming down routine work.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

The more you get out and about, the more promising your day. Interviews and meetings will help defuse tense situations at work, and help you get clear about possible legal complications. The last thing you want to do now is create any more emotional tangles.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

Today’s meetings will be helpful from the financial point of view. One thing to remember, though, is that you must discuss all items of expenditure with partners and close companions before committing yourself. To go back on a promise will cause much irritation, as I’m sure you know.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

This looks like a promising time to consolidate emotional ties and boost your social position. Press on with financial or business plans with all the determination that is typical of your sign. And try to make partners see that you’re talking sense!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Teamwork is vital, as you know too well! Yet there is no doubt that you’ll have difficulty achieving a spirit of co-operation. The truth is, you’ll have to tread a careful path, combining a firm approach with abundant consideration for others. That’s the way to success.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

There is much to be said for shaking up your environment and moving into fresh areas. Somehow you need to get out of a potentially suffocating round of duties, burdens and responsibilities. The most attractive social invitation could come from afar.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

You’re still in two minds about an important venture, undecided whether to commit yourself or not. But then that’s a typical Piscean dilemma, isn’t it? In the meantime, you’ll try to create a semblance of order and get domestic responsibilities tidied up.