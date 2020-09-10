Horoscope Today September 10, 2020: Capricorn, Gemini, Leo, and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

You’d do well to spend more time listening than talking. It’s not just a matter of putting others first, but of picking up good advice and making use of anything and everything of relevance to your own situation. You can’t afford to be too fussy.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Cash issues are important, but possibly not as much as they may seem. The underlying questions still concern authority, the ways in which you cope with it and your ability to exert your own influence on affairs. You might have to stand up to somebody who has been trying to pressurise you unfairly.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Try to run things your way, but realise that to guarantee personal success you must take on more responsibility and look after partners’ interests as well as your own. The boundary between selfishness and selflessness is so narrow that it’s almost invisible!

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

There is much to be said for keeping your thoughts to yourself, especially where money is concerned. The fact is that your intuitive grasp of what needs to be spent, or invested, can be much better than that of the so-called experts. Take all opinions into account and make a fair judgement.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

The general planetary situation is still tense, and a great many people seem unable to distinguish fact from fiction. Your purpose is to maintain the balance, especially where family members are involved. Don’t be too hard on people who misread your intentions. Perhaps they can’t help it!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

You could be walking a tight rope at work. Play your cards right and success will exceed your expectations but, if you glance down, you’ll be sucked in by the many distractions offered by lesser mortals. It’s all a matter of striking the right note.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Don’t allow simple matters of cost to set the agenda. What is rather more important is to question the value you place on certain relationships, and to turn the tables on people who have taken you for granted. You need to be appreciated – and now!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

There’s a certain ruthlessness in the air, which means that you may be unprepared to give up without a fight. This is a lesson close associates, lovers and relatives will learn to their cost! You should complete all outstanding tasks as soon as you can, preferably over the next couple of weeks.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

There’s a distinctly mystical mood around today, suggesting that you can dispense with the facts and concentrate on the underlying meaning and worth of what you want to achieve. A little quiet contemplation could do some good. But you may also learn the lessons that come with long-distance contacts.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Venus and Mars are still in a sufficiently significant relationship to suggest that there’s passion if you want it. Plus, a financial trauma should now be over. The worst threat to your prosperity could come from rash actions motivated by emotions which owe nothing to the present and everything to the past.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

There’s an old astrological law which states that no ending is possible without a new beginning so, as you jettison old commitments, you’ll be opening the way for new ones. Romantically, by the way, there are still a few secrets to hang on to.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Although social commitments could be getting quite lively, you have a remarkable knack of keeping yourself to yourself, even in the middle of a large crowd. The essence of the current time is therefore discretion in generous quantities. Don’t give other people the impression that you’re bored, though – even if you are!

