Horoscope Today, September 10 2019: Libra, Leo, Scorpio, Virgo, Pisces, Taurus, Aries — check astrology prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

You won’t be the only person to be affected by pride today, but you may have the most cause. Yet rather than being smug or complacent, focus on your own real achievements and do what you can to help others. The time will come when you’ll be rewarded for your generosity.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Unexpected developments are about to enter the domestic and private pattern of your life. There is every indication that these will represent a considerable improvement over current conditions. That has to be good news, especially in view of everything that you’ve been through recently.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Any discussions with family members, or news about emotional ties, are bound to be pleasant. At the best you will experience a sense of hope and personal liberation. If you wish, you may abandon the lack of confidence which has so often held you back.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

All your instincts and hunches may tell you that this is the time to splash out, and they could well be right! If you feel a generous impulse coming on, you may give it free rein and count the cost tomorrow. But if partners are likely to disagree, you’d better get them on your side first.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

You’re still in control, even if the flag of emotional revolt does happen to be raised very soon. If you are faced with anger at home, don’t confront it. Gently deflect bad feeling in the manner of an oriental sage, and so disarm your opponent with goodwill.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Sometimes you’re willing to face big personal challenges head on. A bone of contention may relate to a home or family matter, but if I were you I’d leave well alone today. If you do want to get your own way, and which of us doesn’t, hold your horses until tomorrow.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

You are now in an ideal position to take the initiative socially. Even at work you will be able to galvanise other people, although it looks as if you should leave them to figure out the details. I should think it will be good for them to take a little responsibility for their own actions.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

You’re reaching a minor turning point in your material affairs. At this stage, you must either complete a financial deal or think about writing off a small sum of money for good. The fact is that pursuing such issues may not be worth your valuable time.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

The world is about to see you at your best, and I mean the whole world. If you have any aspirations at all to set off on a tour of distant parts, there is no time like the present. At the very least you should get in touch with relations in far away places.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

You often experience emotional insecurities and conflicts. The last thing you should do is to revive old battles, especially over pointless issues like who pays for, or owns, what. A generous gesture would be a far better alternative, and could win you a friend for life.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

If you are to achieve the kind of acceptance you have always craved, you must make a bid now. The close relationship between the Moon, Jupiter and a series of other planets indicates that, if you give them the chance, other people will at last be ready to listen and help.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

You seem to be in danger of overplaying your hand at work. Although you’re in a fortunate position, you should now reinforce your current gains and allow other people a chance to shine. In love, do be sure to let others know how you’re feeling.