Horoscope Today, September 10, 2018: Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Horoscope Today, September 10, 2018: Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricon, Aquarius, Pisces

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr 20)

You will undoubtedly do best to adopt a businesslike stance in practical matters, perhaps because it’s far too easy to be sloppy and sentimental. I must say that if you are responsible for people at work, you should show them that you really do care.

TAURUS (Apr 21 – May 21)

You’re about to enter a more secretive phase, so you have a little time left to make those urgent communications and tell people your plans. It may not be that you’ll be deliberately keeping information to yourself, just that for some reason the right words won’t come out in the correct order.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

You’ve been in top gear for some time now but, if it were possible to switch into an even higher gear, you’d do so this week. Think ahead and start to fill up your social diary, for friendly encounters will be central to your sense of well-being.

Cancer (June 22 – July 23)

You will have to make an extra effort to see how other people are thinking and feeling. Don’t just sympathise — you must also do what you can to reassure them. This means opening your heart to all close partners, and not judging them too harshly. Why not just accept that they feel the way they do, and leave it at that?

LEO (July 24 – Aug 23)

This is less a time for celebration, more a moment for cautious assessment of your achievements so far. It is, however, a time to continue to lay the foundations for future success. Today’s stars urge you to complete all necessary chores, no matter how tedious they seem at first sight.

VIRGO (Aug 24 – Sep 23)

The Sun is still shedding new light on a number of partnerships, but not for much longer and soon you will have to stand on your own feet. If you have been delaying deals and personal arrangements, prevaricate no longer. Time does not stand still, even if you do.

LIBRA (Sep 24 – Oct 23)

The emphasis seems to be on personal affairs rather than professional, but don’t expect other people to come to your rescue. Domestic chores may be especially boring today, but there are signs that relief will be on hand in about three or four days’ time.

SCORPIO (Oct 24 – Nov 23)

I know that certain colleagues have wound you up, but today could be a good time to broach certain practical matters. Don’t use too many words, though. Stick to the bare facts and you won’t go far wrong. You might even win respect from someone who used to put you down.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 24 – Dec 23)

Recent professional setbacks can easily be turned into triumphs. Your best approach is not to confront other people, but to go about your own tasks with as great a dedication to your personal talents as possible. You may aim to impress without showing off.

CAPRICORN (Dec 23 – Jan 20)

Venus has been bringing its celestial protection to your domestic environment, allowing you to make the most of happy events, and even enabling you to gloss over any arguments. Today you may throw aside the mask of compromise and lay down the law — within reason.

AQUARIUS (Jan 21- Feb 19)

You’re in a long-term phase, one which is characterised by the need for wholesale reconstruction. Perhaps you can move the goal-posts, altering the rules of the game in your favour. You should now be drawing financial preparations to a close and preparing to solicit advice on the next stage.

PISCES (Feb 20 – Mar 20)

Somebody, somewhere has taken your trust and goodwill for granted once too often. I know this sounds like the

story of your life but, if the problem has been financial, I think you will soon be able to redress the balance. You might even make a small profit.

