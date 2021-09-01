Horoscope Today, September 1, 2021: Gemini, Cancer, Taurus, and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

It’s time to make room for a whole new cycle of pleasure and sensation. The fact is that the entire disposition of your solar chart inclines towards self-indulgence, no matter what commitments you have taken on. That doesn’t mean that you won’t have practical burdens to bear, just that you should deal with them with an optimistic spirit.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Professional acclaim will soon boost the confidence of those of you currently pursuing serious ambitions. You will do very well if you present yourself as the representative of tradition and authority, and other people seem inclined to accept your version of events.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Business associates are inclined to be muddled, increasingly so, for a few days. You may therefore like to think ahead, anticipate difficulties and take evasive action. Keep control of the domestic accounts, and try to reach a calculated consensus.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Someone, somewhere, is behaving very strangely, perhaps mysteriously so. However, looking at all the interconnections between the planets, it may be that this particular person is acting true to character, but that your perception of the situation has changed.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

You may now be considering implementing certain changes and, in truth, only you can judge whether the current time is right for you, or if you should wait a little while longer. Your main consideration is that others are kept up-to-date and properly informed.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

It is undoubtedly time for a complete fresh start at work. This doesn’t necessarily imply a change of job, only that you leave behind those bad habits which have prevented you making the most of yourself in the past. It’s about time a friend saw the real you as well.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Whatever the next few weeks hold in store for you, you can be sure that the outcome will be as desired. This is a public time, which means you should play your full part in the world and keep your social diary full. If your engagements are altered at a moment’s notice, don’t complain, but go with it.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

Aside from all the psychological ramifications of today’s brilliant alignments, there is one very specific interpretation: a healthy increase in your earnings as a result of all past efforts to achieve status and promotion. Let us hope that the promise of the stars is fulfilled!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

One stunning group of planets denoting long-distance travel lines up with another revealing the need for partnership. The ideal way to express your remarkable planetary potential is to set off around the world in search of the party that never stops!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

There is every chance that you will be taking on new responsibilities, and that these will be closely bound up with your financial situation. Any new money won’t be yours to spend as you please, but could come with very strong strings attached.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

You are not blind to whatever has been going on behind your back, but neither need you do anything about it. In all matters of the heart your position is virtually unassailable, and any ground you yield now will be restored later. What you have to do, though, is pick the right partners and avoid the wrong people.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Both personally and professionally, today could be a turning point, but it does seem to be home and family affairs which are most important. One thing is certain, only you know what is best, so don’t let others impose their ideas on you.