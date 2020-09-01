Horoscope Today September 1, 2020: Taurus, Cancer, Gemini, and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

You should wake up with a spring in your step – hopefully. This may be an emotional day, but it could also be a positive one. The feelings to emphasise today are those thoroughly saintly qualities of compassion and sympathy for the under-dog which do you such credit.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

You might be a little secretive today – and why not! It may be that other people are not ready to hear what you have to say, or even that you yourself do not yet fully understand your deeper feelings. In that case, you have all the more reason to delay.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Teamwork will serve you best. If you must press on alone, it may be that financial pressures are paramount, or that money is just generally on your mind. Your attitudes are likely to be somewhat conservative and tied to the past, but there is nothing wrong with that!

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

It’s a special time of year – again! This doesn’t mean that everything will be easy, but it will be positive, which is an entirely different matter. Events of importance are lining up. All you have to do is make sure you have the skills and experience to make the most of them.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

Bear in mind that very soon you will be under powerful pressure to come clean. It may be that you have nothing to hide but, in any event, you should be as honest as possible, and that means being straight with yourself as well as with others. Choose your words with care.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

You are known to be cautious in many matters, but you can be surprisingly assertive when it comes to joint finances. This is one such time, and you should make it clear that your desires must be respected. You might be surprised how willingly others do your bidding if you ask in the right way!

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Listen carefully and pay great attention to partners’ feelings. If there is to be any emotional friction today, early morning and mid-afternoon are the likely moments, which means that around these times you should be especially diplomatic. Spread a little goodwill and you’ll earn respect.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

There are some indications that this should be a busy day, but not overwhelmingly so. While you will have your fair share of chores, there could also be opportunities to duck and dive and generally opt out of unwanted commitments should you wish! Just make sure that you don’t let anyone down.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

The times are looking positive, although finance is one area where you could feel uncomfortable. To be precise, it’s joint monetary matters which could be irritating, and you may easily come to resent domestic costs. Ultimately, it’s your status which is more important than your bank balance.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

If there is any question about your priorities, family matters should come first. Even at work, you will do best if your profession in some way concerns the home, domestic matters or family relationships. In love, stand back and let others set the pace.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

You must accept whatever boundaries or restraints are necessary to enhance your aims, and not create any sort of rumpus, especially where joint agreements are concerned. Your major goal now should be to build up your long-term security – no questions asked!

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

It’s hard cash which holds the key to your current ambitions. In all matters, especially financial, it’s a moment to be assertive. This doesn’t mean being aggressive or selfish, but it does mean standing up for yourself – and seeing that your interests are respected.

