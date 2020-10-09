Horoscope Today October 9, 2020: Leo, Scorpio, Cancer, and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

Your stars are quite busy socially, so as long as work and routine chores aren’t too arduous you could have a lively day. However, important planetary changes will soon remind you of the importance of getting on with family members. You really don’t have a choice!

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Professional and ambitious stars remain strong, suggesting that you may now extend your range of worldly responsibilities. You may become a sort of parental figure, providing some stability for people in general. You’ll end up feeling better in yourself as well.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Financial security or other money plans may be a superficial concern, but on the deeper psychological level, the question is one of self-worth. Have you undervalued yourself and allowed others to take you for granted? The answer is probably ‘yes’. The solution lies in your hands!

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

The physical side of relationships is important to you, and definitely requires more attention and understanding. Actually, you are now in a brilliant position to receive all sorts of insights and breakthroughs, completely abandoning old prejudices and preconceptions.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

Your imagination may still be running riot, which means that fact and fantasy are strangely confused. It’s a useful day to listen to partners and follow their lead, especially at home. Be as sensitive as you can to their needs, and you will also be the winner.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

It’s time to pay a little more attention to your physical well-being, and generally get in shape, cleaning up your diet and smartening up your exercise routine. Also, please check for any glitches in travel arrangements, just to see that if you have to be somewhere important, you arrive in plenty of time.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

There are a number of options in the air at the moment, including a radical revision of relationships with parents or children, introducing a note of eccentricity or something ultra-high-tech into your home, or deciding on a change of career!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

There are vague chances of muddle today, especially in travel plans, interviews or important discussions, but the results could be worth it. A chance slip of the tongue could reveal far more than expected about the truth of a particular private situation.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

There’s still a tendency to confusion on the financial front, so tread carefully if large sums are involved. Your ideas may be very sound, but they require a little expert advice. If you’re determined to spend, go for purchases which evoke your romantic and visionary sensibilities.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

There are philosophers who talk about this life as a long sleep, and consider the world of dreams a return to a reality we left at birth. This sort of intangible notion is one which is important to you at the moment, and can help you understand your feelings on particular matters.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

You are likely to take things extremely personally today, but should realise that not everything that happens, or is said, is directed towards you. Make an effort of the imagination and try to understand how loved ones are truly feeling, in spite of their little pretences.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Your personal business could appear to be someone else’s problem, but that’s no reason to dwell on anything that went wrong in the past. The rock on which you stand is your profound sense of right and wrong, and this should be your guiding principle.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Horoscope News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd