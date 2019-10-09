Horoscope Today, October 9, 2019: Scorpio, Sagittarius, Libra, Aries, Virgo, Cancer and other signs – check astrology prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr 20)

Personal plans matter most, so don’t let authority, society or other external pressures distort your judgment. Give a high priority to domestic plans and be aware of a tendency to stick your head in the sand at work. You can ignore intimate problems, but you can’t make them go away.

TAURUS (Apr 21 – May 21)

It’s a useful day to travel, make contact and extend discussions which may have got off to a faltering start. Good communication is of the essence, and anyone attending interviews or other important meetings has a right to be confident.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

For the next month or so you will be a walking social contradiction, apparently tremendously open and upfront but, in reality, keeping all your most important and intense feelings deeply hidden. However, consider this: if you want to communicate with loved ones you might have to be a little more direct.

Cancer (June 22 – July 23)

It’s time to take control and insist that other people see things your way. This doesn’t mean that you should ignore their interests, but it’s about time you had a fair and unbiased hearing. Perhaps you should spend a little longer preparing your case.

LEO (July 24 – Aug 23)

Daydream to your heart’s content, and don’t let other people make you feel strange for wanting to spend time by yourself. At work, it’s very much who you know rather than what you know that carries you through. There’s nothing wrong in exploiting personal contacts — is there?

VIRGO (Aug 24 – Sep 23)

Your social stars become stronger, which means that even at work it is personal relationships which count for the most. Look at the long-term, making every effort to broaden your horizons. Besides, there’s a surprise just around the corner.

LIBRA (Sep 24 – Oct 23)

It’s time to be more forthright about your ambitions, including professional aspirations. Also, bear in mind that you can no longer shrug off partners’ desires, for there appear to be deeper issues at stake than you once thought. Not that it’s a bad thing, mind you.

SCORPIO (Oct 24 – Nov 23)

You may check out the legal situation, putting the emphasis on your own rights, but not forgetting your responsibilities. Don’t let other people make the running when it comes to setting standards, for their view of what should and shouldn’t be done is less rigorous than yours.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 24 – Dec 22)

This is an adventurous moment, and you should know now that you can’t be held back by social taboos which have lost their meaning. Your competitive instincts must be released if you are to come out on top. However, it’s not so much a matter of finishing first, as of doing the best job.

CAPRICORN (Dec 23 – Jan 20)

Partnership affairs are central to your life today, so you really should attempt to reach a compromise. Partners and colleagues may be muddled, or they may be unable to express themselves clearly, but that doesn’t diminish the relevance of their message.

AQUARIUS (Jan 21- Feb 19)

There’s so much planetary activity in the lower reaches of your chart that maximum change must be expected at home. It could be about another twelve weeks before you’re clear about what your part must be. People could be coming and going, but what you really need is security.

PISCES (Feb 20 – Mar 20)

You should rummage around in the recesses of your character, searching out those qualities which are businesslike, organised and efficient. Then you’ll be able to divert extravagant stars into the cause of boosting your income. And I can think of no more worthwhile exercise.