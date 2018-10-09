Horoscope Today, October 9, 2018: Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces Horoscope Today, October 9, 2018: Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr 20)

Everything hinges around your ability to do business. To follow the money metaphor through, you’ll also be counting the cost of an emotional entanglement. But whether the price is worth paying is something only you can decide. Ultimately your decision must be based as much on what partners need as on what you want.

TAURUS (Apr 21 – May 21)

Partners won’t have everything their own way; in spite of appearances they never really do. But they do seem to hold the key, and there are times when they speak, you have to jump. Or, of course, you can always go into one of your famous obstinate moods, and completely ignore them.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

The days pass, your emotions change, and it seems that today you’ll be even more emotional. A chance, perhaps, for you to get in touch with all those deep feelings you’ve bottled up for too long. Domestic circumstances are changing, and I hope that by this time next week the stress level will have dipped noticeably.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

You’re such a worrier. But then you know that already. After all, that’s one of the building blocks of your astrological character. Just at the moment I’d say that what you have to do now is sort out which of your doubts is genuine, and which is no more than a mirage in your mind.

LEO (July 24 – Aug 23)

Your weekly horoscope is one of diversity and choice, so you can pick your own direction, and devise your personal strategy. Yet, your daily chart raises intense emotions, and puts the focus firmly on home affairs and family relationships. Tackle domestic issues and it looks as if other blockages will then begin to shift.

VIRGO (Aug 24 – Sep 23)

You’re coming to the end of a six-month period of planetary stress. It’s been slightly different for each one of you, for no Virgo is exactly the same as any other. That’s obvious. But what you share is your tendency to worry about nothing, but that’s about to change. You’ll soon wonder what you were ever concerned about.

LIBRA (Sep 24 – Oct 23)

It’s time to move on. You may have got the feeling that life would never change, that the same people would be around for ever, or that the future was set in stone. If so, you forgot the fundamental law of the astrological universe, that all things must pass. And that’s precisely why you can now make a fresh start.

SCORPIO (Oct 24 – Nov 23)

You’re in a strong position today. Sure, you could be a little emotional but, as long as you direct your feelings in a positive direction, you’ll be able to spread your share of love and light. Funnily enough, today’s planets also favour everyone messing about on boats.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 24 – Dec 23)

You’re bound to be slightly uncertain, but then I think that’s precisely why you’re in such a powerful position; incon-sistency can be a virtue. You’ll be able to make the most of mysterious developments, especially ones which come loaded with deep significance and symbolic meaning. Don’t rush it, though.

CAPRICORN (Dec 23 – Jan 20)

Your social stars are highlighted, but it could be family members who make the best friends. Don’t forget those friends who actually feel like they’re part of the family. Watch out for floating legal problems or moral minefields, as the last thing you want now is to be embroiled in a messy dispute. Keep your nose clean.

AQUARIUS (Jan 21- Feb 19)

Professional Aquarians should be on good form. Astrologers often talk about your idealism, but they rarely mention that your work, or community activities, provide one of the most powerful areas for you to do your bit to make a better world and heal the wounds which divide people. But that is what is noticeable about your chart at the moment.

PISCES (Feb 20 – Mar 20)

Sometimes you’re happy with the relationships you have. But at other times you dream of the perfect romantic bliss, and such a time is now. The outcome depends on whether you are prepared to take other people with you, or whether you want to wander off in search of pastures new. A plus for today is the quality of your financial acumen.

