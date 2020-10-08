Horoscope Today October 8, 2020: Taurus, Gemini, Aquarius, and other signs — check astrological prediction

Horoscope Today October 3, 2020: Aries, Capricorn, Pisces, and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

The general disposition in your horoscope is lighter today, and, to adopt the language of the weather forecaster, you could be in for sunny spells on the social front, and a period of emotional stability. If you have some big ideas then try them out on partners. You never know – they might just hit the spot.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Everyone wants to succeed, and now is your turn for a stab at fulfilling one of your great ambitions. Make an early start this morning and don’t be put off by last-minute diversions or clashes with authority, but keep your cool. Don’t fritter your valuable time away.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Flashes of insight and inspiration are in the air, and could relate to almost any radical change you feel like making. However, it’s finances that require most attention. Hi-tech purchases, by the way, could be the best value, and necessities should be a better bet than luxuries.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

The ideas are certainly buzzing today. If you should be a little alarmed or put out by partners’ suggestions, encourage them to explain themselves. There may be much you can do to fill in the details, so make a start and do as much as is possible, as fast as is feasible.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

It’s difficult to say what’s important and what is not at the moment. Everything that changes in your life over the next eighteen months will start in the most familiar surroundings. Even today’s trivial events will point you in the direction of future opportunity, so please be alert to the winds of fortune.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

The brightest area of your chart today relates to love and friendship, while the most intense and aggravating aspects are connected to work and worldly ambitions. The best advice is to keep an eye on the legal situation and make sure that you know your rights.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

There is a chance to relive the glories of the past, but it may be impossible to recover anything more substantial than your memories. This is a time to face up to radical decisions that could lead to far-reaching consequences at home. Take the lead and make sure that your needs are met.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

First things first! The important message is always to walk before you can run. As far as home and family affairs are concerned, this means taking care of routine tasks like emptying the rubbish before even thinking about anything more ambitious!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Everything about today shouts that it’s decision time. The choices you have to make may be quite small, but their cumulative effect, added up over the coming months, may be very powerful indeed. A favourite ambition might run into trouble, but a delay should be purely temporary.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

It seems that you could be touched by genius today. This is not to give you a big head, but you have a strange knack of putting your finger on the truth, even if it’s unpalatable! Actually, in many ways, today’s planetary patterns suit the serious side of your nature, so you could be well off.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Go with your feelings today. It’s a suitable moment to extend a little sympathy – and practical assistance – to those in need. Don’t worry about domestic matters – these should take care of themselves, so any intervention is up to you. Leave other people to do their fair share, though.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

You may retreat temporarily into one of your hermit phases. And why not! If you don’t want to be the life and soul of the party, or reveal your deepest feelings, nobody has the right to expect you to do so. Besides, you want to pursue worthwhile activities, not waste your time on frivolities.

