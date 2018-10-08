Horoscope Today, October 8, 2018: Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces Horoscope Today, October 8, 2018: Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr 20)

There could be an air of expectation all week. While life is good, you never know what is around the corner. Quite right, too. And that’s why you must be on your guard. You’re also in quite an inventive frame of mind, by the way, so look for imaginative solutions to old problems.



TAURUS (Apr 21 – May 21)

The mood of the times suits you but the circumstances might not. So, if you feel slightly short-changed, it could be because you’re not making the most of a mixed day. You can always just pause for breath and wait till you catch up with yourself.



GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

There’s an increasing sense of tension, perhaps passion. But are you comfortable with this? I suspect not, unless you devote yourself to worthy causes. The downside is that you could expose yourself to exploitation so, rather than becoming a doormat, why not pick and choose the people you’re prepared to help?



Cancer (June 22 – July 23)

You’re such a sensitive soul that it’s always pleasant when you think that you’re getting the support you feel you need. Which means that people you love are on your side for a change — which is not always the way that it seems. You’re still keeping some of your plans to yourself — and why not?



LEO (July 24 – Aug 23)

You may be in a strange state, quite happy to say what you think on the one hand, but not to reveal your true feelings on the other. Perhaps you’re right. Perhaps you’re not confident enough in your emotions to be able to talk about them yet. And, if that’s the case, all you can do is wait until the time and place — and the people — are right.



VIRGO (Aug 24 – Sep 23)

There is a great deal to be said for standing your ground. But, I’m not sure if it’s enough. There’s an old eastern proverb that the branch which bends in the wind stays on the tree. That’s a way of saying that, in a week of change, complete flexibility is probably your best option.



LIBRA (Sep 24 – Oct 23)

The surface may be calm, but in the astrological universe there’s a great deal bubbling underneath — and it’s about to burst through. In practical terms, your energy is soon to increase, but you’ll also be growing more impatient and eager to push your plans into effect — at any cost.



SCORPIO (Oct 24 – Nov 23)

It seems that the changes you experience will be indirect. They could come via other people, or in ways you didn’t expect. In either case, the next month could be a time of mystery. The truth could lie in your intuition and imagination — tempered with real facts, of course.



SAGITTARIUS (Nov 24 – Dec 23)

There’s a time to move — and a time to stand still. And this is a time to stand still. As is tomorrow and the day after. Yet by the end of the week, you’ll be moving fast. That is the planetary prognosis. Now all you have to do is arrange your daily diary to fit in with the celestial formations.



CAPRICORN (Dec 23 – Jan 20)

Partners are generally supportive. But it is a situation you can encourage by praising, boosting, flattering and helping them. In other words, don’t wait for them to come to you; it’s you who has to make the first move. Looking ahead, your professional stars are about to expose new, untested ambitions.



AQUARIUS (Jan 21- Feb 19)

You could be taking on fresh responsibilities, mainly emotional ones. Even at work a new task could have a sense of personal commitment about it. There’s also a vague spot of financial confusion, but you’ll be tempted to give money to worthwhile causes — and that can only do you good.



PISCES (Feb 20 – Mar 20)

The heavens are in a creative state. You are in a position to develop and express your unique gifts, whatever they are. Much of your energy will be directed towards personal engagements, romantic connections and relationships with younger people and youthful family members.

