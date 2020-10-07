Horoscope Today October 7, 2020: Virgo, Sagittarius, Aries, and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

Professional hopes can be raised by today’s rather ambitious mood, but it seems likely that community activities could be more important. It’s almost as if you’re about to take care of the local environment in some way. And why not? It’s about time you exercised your natural authority!

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

It’s time to begin to take command, and you can start by ascertaining the precise legal position, or at the very least by seizing the moral high ground. There may also be travel plans to arrange, so get to it! You really have no excuse for not doing your level best.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

This is no time for dwelling on ‘what might have been’, but for concentrating on ‘what is’. Make a start by licking financial affairs into order, and ascertaining that you are in a good position to gain from future developments. You need to be sure that you are in charge, if only for your own peace of mind.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

You may have to give some ground at home but, curiously, even the slightest gesture might be enough. Or, to put it another way, it’s the thought that counts. A trip to the past could be a good idea, perhaps as a refuge from the trials and tribulations of the present.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

This is not a day for frills and frivolities, but for doing all those things that need to be done. That goes for social arrangements, by the way, so get on the phone, write letters, and issue invitations. Oh, and listen carefully to a friend who has a favour to ask. You know it makes sense.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

You may lighten up and take a little time off. With luck, daily events should take care of themselves so, if you sit back and trust that everything will turn out all right, you should be able to coast along. Your natural caution is probably your greatest asset, as it happens.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

You may lay down the law and force others to obey your will at home. At least, you can try! Obviously, only you know how far you can go, but you could find partners considerably more malleable than they’ve been for weeks. Actually, your best plan is to support other people when they’re in the right.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

You have given partners and colleagues every opportunity to meet you in the middle and agree a new way of doing things. It is now up to them to get on and fulfil their promises, but you must give them time. You should probably also offer them extra support.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Money is, of course, very important to your state of mind, even though you are more capable than most people of seeing that it is not everything. That said, the simplest reading of today’s stars is that it’s a perfect moment to cheer yourself up by wandering around the shops!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

There is a higher than usual chance of strange dreams, and you may be vaguely perplexed by feelings or half-formed memories which can’t quite be pinned down. Your unconscious is at work, and it’s important to try and understand what it’s saying. You never know what you might discover!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

There can be little doubt that this is still a highly significant moment for a number of you, and that there are many changes still to occur in your own life and aspirations. Today, you may take some time off to busy yourself with projects which are purely personal.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

You should reinforce all social contacts, today. It seems likely that you have become indispensable to a certain person or group of people – or so they think. You may put forward your ideas and persuade partners that you are indeed completely right on everything!

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Horoscope News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd