Horoscope Today, October 6, 2021: Aries, Cancer, Taurus, and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

Little by little, you are regaining the initiative that you lost to partners some time ago. For the remainder of the week you will have things your own way, but see to it that friends share in your good fortune. You will soon have to make a break with a past tie or commitment, but time is still on your side.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

You must continue to focus on financial considerations, if only because you have responsibilities to fulfil and duties to complete. An intriguing relationship between Venus and Uranus will ensure an unusual result. And they will also bring an unexpected twist in a friendship.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

In spite of one or two difficulties, combined with opposition from some partners, events definitely seem to be moving in your direction. Keep your eye firmly on the long-term picture, and don’t let short-term distractions push you off course, especially as you’re in the right!

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

The Moon in one of the most potent regions of your chart definitely indicates busy times ahead, just when you were looking forward to a break. A great deal seems to be going on behind the scenes, so you’ll have to look under a few stones to get to the truth.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

Life may be demanding and hectic but never dull. Today’s Lunar pattern brings classic indications that all your Leonine qualities – courage, generosity and creativity – will be allowed to flourish. People who mix with you will be fortunate indeed!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

There doesn’t seem to be any way that you can get plans or projects off the ground without the full and unswerving support of partners and colleagues. People in positions of authority will be able to help but, for your part, you must be prepared to follow their advice.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Since Venus is in a delicate relationship with Uranus, you may expect events to work out favourably, even if not in the way that you hoped. It’s time to expect a pleasant surprise, although when, where, and how it is to come, is naturally to be a secret for now!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

Venus will oblige you to be more sociable over the coming weeks. You will have to abandon an elitist attitude which has made it difficult to get on with people who may be of help in the future. You will be able to get in touch with somebody from whom you’ve been separated, next week, by the way.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Stop making finances a bone of contention. Part of the trouble seems to be caused by your underlying lack of confidence in your economic security. Until this is dealt with, difficulties will continue. Think clearly, get the facts straight and you’ll see just how close you are to success.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

At certain times you must put your own interests behind those of other people, including those who are not exactly close friends. Such selflessness now will stand you in good stead in the future. There does seem to be a great deal to gain from a new friendship, but you might have to make the first move.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

You may be on the ball, but others still have the ability to make life awkward for you. Perhaps an apology from you for past offence you have given, however unintentionally, will clear the air. A cash crisis should dissolve before your eyes, but only if you stick to your course.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Even though you are supposed to be even-tempered, you can be surprisingly tetchy when the mood takes you, or when things don’t go your way. Don’t come down hard on partners who are not to blame. They probably need your support more than your censure.