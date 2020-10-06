Horoscope Today October 6, 2020: Cancer, Pisces, Leo, and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

Once you have opened your mouth, it’s very difficult to go back on what you have said. So, if you have told someone you love them, or that you really don’t like them after all, you may have to live with the consequences! You might be better off keeping your thoughts to yourself.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Some of you are already experiencing the shot of energy that comes from Mars, the planet of action and aggression. Over the next five weeks you should always remember that being assertive requires that you consider other people’s interests equally with yours.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

For the next few months your life and feelings will probably be dominated by events which have already occurred. This means that the better you understand everything that took place over the last month, the better you’ll manage the future. It’s simple really!

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

You may have all the best ideas, but partners have the emotional edge. In fact, in some strange way they may even be able to use your old tricks against you! If you should be caught out, remember to smile. Oh, and be sure to have a convincing story ready!

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

This week’s planetary set-up is certainly a powerful one, and if you are to do your best, you should dedicate today to the virtues of hard work and self-discipline. Get as much accomplished as you can in order to make space for coming social invitations.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

There are so many contradictory planetary patterns that you are likely to wonder if you have backed the wrong horse. Please realise that any feelings of indecision, or even of panic, are triggered by a multiplicity of choice. There might just be too much on offer!

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

There does seem to be a great deal of travel looming. So strong are these influences over the next few months that even if you stay where you are and never venture out, strangers and people you haven’t seen for years will be turning up at your door. There could be some pleasant surprises.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

Domestic spending still seems to be very important, and could be so for the next few weeks, if not months. If you’re buying, selling or renting, you may have to alter your plans several times before the final move is played. But then, your own dreams for the future are also shifting.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

What transpires now, in the aftermath of the last eclipse, is bound to turn a number of close relationships upside down. Today’s concerns may focus on your emotional security: does someone still feel about you the way you feel about them? If so, get in touch!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

You haven’t had it all your own way recently, but the cards are stacked in your favour today, even though you may be slightly uncomfortable, perhaps with a feeling that there’s too much emotion around. At least you have an opportunity to get your way at home – so use it!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

The best thing you can do today is listen to your conscience, and also explore your day-dreams. You see, there’s a good chance that the answers to current questions are to be found within, deep in your soul, not in the outside world. A spot of navel-gazing could be a good idea.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

One of the great debates that permeate your life is whether underlying principles are important, or if you should allow yourself to be guided by trivial and superficial expectations. Sort this out and a whole range of problems will fall into place.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Horoscope News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd