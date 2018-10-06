Horoscope Today, October 6, 2018: Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces Horoscope Today, October 6, 2018: Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr 20)

Although the weekend looks relatively relaxed, you can never forget that you’re an Aries. The long-term outlook is stormy, and recent disputes could soon come to a point of no return. It is time to face up to the truth on a number of personal issues, and do what you can to recreate a more harmonious situation.

TAURUS (Apr 21 – May 21)

The current energetic planetary conditions may be to your liking, but in reality you’re ready to enter a less stressful phase. Whether this will come to pass or not is another matter and, as the weeks pass, the range of options open to you will increase.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

It’s unlikely you’ll have any real chance to relax. It’s much better to keep on the go, but try to maintain your sense of self-preservation and avoid needless risks.Watch out if you’re handling cash — you could be dreaming of great riches but about to make a blunder.

Cancer (June 22 – July 23)

Tense planetary alignments could work to your advantage if only you are able to concentrate your efforts. If you ignore routine interests now, you may find that next week’s plans unravel. The best advice, therefore, is to do the minimum necessary to keep your life ticking over — and spare time for a little fun.

LEO (July 24 – Aug 23)

When the Moon supports your sign, as happens today, you tend to feel that the world is on your side. You’ll find that a more open and flexible approach will deal with most routine problems. Even if you travel for pleasure, the results could be a shift of direction in a major long-term ambition.

VIRGO (Aug 24 – Sep 23)

Today’s stars will boost to your energy, but only if you’re in a receptive mood. Personal relationships require careful handling and you might have to put someone else’s interests first. Your financial sense is more shrewd than ever, so you are in an excellent position to pick up a bargain.

LIBRA (Sep 24 – Oct 23)

It’s been a week of uncertainty at work in spite of your achievements, and you’re in need of rest. But domestic chores require attention and partners will keep you on the go. If partners don’t realise this, that’s their problem.

SCORPIO (Oct 24 – Nov 23)

Today’s stars continue unsettling trends, but only in a mild sense. Actually, you can enjoy the fact that the future is up for grabs. Yet you must never give way to complacency, otherwise you’ll lose control. The moment you relax, there’ll be a minor crisis to cope with.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 24 – Dec 23)

Domestically, you may get the feeling that everything is working against you. However, you’ll be surprised how soon partners come round to your way of thinking, with a little tact and sweet talk. Children and younger relations need a steadying hand, and you’re just the person to provide it.

CAPRICORN (Dec 23 – Jan 20)

Restless conditions are bound to affect every area of your life, and you’re not in an ideal position to withstand disturbances to your routine. Make the most of every positive opportunity and try to see the present time as an excellent opportunity to deal with long-standing irritations.

AQUARIUS (Jan 21- Feb 19)

Money matters should be treated delicately, as mistakes could be costly. If you’re concerned about a particular transaction, there’s much to be gained from seeking a second, more experienced, opinion. An emotional relationship could be hard work but every extra effort will be worth it.

PISCES (Feb 20 – Mar 20)

You may be gearing up for big changes, but at all costs don’t allow yourself to be drawn into arguments that are of other people’s making. Stick to your own course and do what you know is right. If you see the chance to make a profit, go all out — there’s no point in being sentimental.

