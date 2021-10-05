Horoscope Today, October 5, 2021: Taurus, Libra, Cancer, and other signs – check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

Somewhere along the line you appear to have upset someone whose influence could help you in the future. There is no time like the present for putting shaky relationships back on a firm footing. At work you need to take a more creative course. Is there a new skill you can learn?

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

The financial picture remains rather uncertain, possibly because you have allowed an opportunity to slip through your hands. Optimism is all very well, but don’t allow unrealistic hopes to influence your actions. While your head is in the clouds keep one foot on the ground.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

The current relationship between Jupiter and Saturn is undoubtedly positive, and you should use the opportunity to implement plans which you have been considering for some time but frankly felt were not in your line of business. Oh – and within the month you will have forgotten that certain current problems ever existed.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

The emotional Moon is now impacting on a sociable area of your horoscope, revealing that you have everything to gain from associations with other people, especially those who are clearly in the know. Even at work you’ll have to operate as part of a team. Go it alone and you may do yourself long-term damage.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

The period you’ve just been through has not been entirely to your liking. However, every astrological cloud has a silver lining, and very soon the benefits derived from recent upsets will be made plain. In the end you’ll decide that the wait was worth it.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Tensions are building up at home, although there is no reason why this should be considered bad. Anything which forces you to get out of your rut and make improvements is to be welcomed. There seems to be a great deal going in your favour at home, so any difficulties could be a result of your own impatience.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

You are fortunate to be born under the sign of Venus, a planet which has been affording you a great deal of protection lately. Now, however, you must learn to stand on your own two feet. It’s fine to depend on partners sometimes – but not all the time.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

You may have been sitting on confidential information or keeping a secret on behalf of a friend. However, be prepared for everything to come into the open before the week is out. There is no way that partners will let you off the hook, so you’d better have your story ready.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Seeing as there is shortly to be a critical planetary alignment in your sign, you should tread carefully. It’s necessary to retain your sense of optimism regarding the future, yet your downfall could be over-confidence. My advice would be to double-check every detail.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Today’s lunar positions offer you the strongest possible advice to listen to close partners. You may be astonished at the quality of their ideas, and quite possibly pleasantly surprised by the outcome. Your other planets are pointing the way to monetary success.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

It will seem terribly unfair when people who hardly know you feel they have the right to comment critically on your behaviour. Yet this is what may happen today and tomorrow, so don’t rise to the bait. You’ll get everything you need by watching and waiting until the time is right.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

A professional upset is on the cards, yet the changes which result may be to your liking. Meetings or communications at the end of the week may clarify the picture, so don’t sign on the dotted line just yet. In fact, a commitment may not be necessary until next year.