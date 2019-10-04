Horoscope Today, October 04, 2019: Aries, Cancer, Sagittarius, Leo, Virgo, Libra and other signs – check astrology prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr 20)

Spare a little time for pleasure and self-indulgence, if only as a break from worldly stress. A cultural outing could prove a useful distraction, but low-brow diversions will do the job just as well. What you really need is to be taken out of yourself.

TAURUS (Apr 21 – May 21)

‘Home is where the heart is’ is a saying particularly applicable to you. You are going to have to realise, though, that, as much as you wish everything could be perfect, partners may have other ideas. They might also have some useful criticisms to make!

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Remarkable opportunities to enhance your reputation are still in the air, although you may have more trouble bringing them to fulfilment. The key to the present time is never to force delicate issues. Instead you should wait until partners are ready to speak.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

There will be a time when you will be able to look back on current developments and laugh. In fact, you would do yourself some good if you could smile at whatever is happening now. A good sense of humour could save your life! And it will certainly save you money!

LEO (July 24 – Aug 23)

Not everything has been revealed. Although you may say that you have come to terms with alterations and personal adjustments, I doubt whether you are in possession of the full facts. At this stage of the week you deserve a good break, but you may have to wait a little longer.

VIRGO (Aug 24 – Sept 23)

On no account should you get involved in any sort of intrigue, especially if it means going behind a relation’s back. It must be stressed that this is not a time to settle old scores, not unless you are prepared to take on much more than you can handle.

LIBRA (Sept 24 – Oct 23)

You seem to go to pieces when your emotional life becomes complicated, but it will help to consider the issues carefully and logically. For a start, you could seriously consider the virtues of boosting your self-confidence in countless little ways.

SCORPIO (Oct 24 – Nov 22)

Yet another tough planetary alignment is on its way, so the emotional temperature is likely to remain high. Still, perhaps you prefer it like that. Remember that your sign has powerful healing qualities, which means that you can bring peace where before there was war.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23 – Dec 22)

Planetary influences indicate that you are still experiencing uncertainty; but look deeper and you’ll see that your spiritual and mystical self is stirring. It’s time to renew your quest for personal meaning, looking within for the answers to questions you’ve always ignored.

CAPRICORN (Dec 23 – Jan 20)

It’s not difficult for you to cut a dash. You may be inclined to complain about your lot but, to be perfectly honest, the amount you have gone through over the past few years has given you more maturity than you may recognise. Perhaps other people should listen to you for a change.

AQUARIUS (Jan 21 – Feb 19)

There is probably no let-up in the arguments over joint financial arrangements, but it is useful to clear the air. Career changes are looking very auspicious, so do press ahead. It seems likely that an old social contact may provide the quickest route to a new job or responsibility.

PISCES (Feb 20 – Mar 20)

Travel stars are still strong and it seems inevitable that an overseas contact will be strengthened or transformed. Develop your mystical tendencies as well, and make the quality of life your priority. After all, what is the good of getting your way if you don’t enjoy it?