Horoscope Today, October 4, 2018: Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces Horoscope Today, October 4, 2018: Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr 20)

The course of domestic affairs will be all too easily coloured by misunderstandings, misplaced idealism and imaginary problems. Don’t take confusing mishaps too seriously, otherwise you’ll never find your way out of a current tangle.

TAURUS (Apr 21 – May 21)

You’ll soon be into a fresh personal phase, and there’s stimulation to be expected from prospective new activities. If you refuse to develop your creative skills in whatever area they are needed, you’ll be the loser. It’s also a great moment to apply for a new job.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

You’re still being washed around by the waters of fate — or at least by the aftermath of recent lunar patterns. Extravagance or carelessness in a financial matter could have repercussions for future security. The message is to take additional precautions, check guarantees and examine the small print with great care.

Cancer (June 22 – July 23)

Something may have happened to unsettle you in recent days. Possibly someone has let you down at work, but that’s no reason to give up a plan that’s very worthwhile, whether other people support it or not. You’ll do best to stick to the facts and ignore all rumours.

LEO (July 24 – Aug 23)

Skeletons may be rattling in your cupboard this week, but then there’s nothing new in that. If you are beginning to feel that it’s time to simplify your life, giving up a number of commitments, you could be right. And please keep the lid on exploding expenses.

VIRGO (Aug 24 – Sep 23)

The last thing you want to do today is get involved in routine money matters. It’s much more useful, and far more enjoyable, to spend some of your gains and plot extravagant schemes for future earnings. If a partner is still upset, give them a few days to get over it.

LIBRA (Sep 24 – Oct 23)

A suspicion will prove unfounded, although a family mystery may not be cleared up for another three weeks. Good news is more likely than bad but, in any event, you’ll be pushed back on your own resources. The problem just now is that it’s not clear whether circumstances are on your side or not.

SCORPIO (Oct 24 – Nov 23)

Friends from abroad are on your mind and you’ll be highly motivated to get in touch with distant relatives. There may be some quite reasonable financial motive behind your actions, but partners will need persuading. Family affairs must be tidied up.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 24 – Dec 23)

For someone who is supposed to have a good head for facts, it’s actually quite important to rely on your intuition when planning professional moves. You’re also much more sensitive than usual to colleagues’ interests — saintly and selfless, some might say.

CAPRICORN (Dec 23 – Jan 20)

The general mood of the moment is romantic in the broadest sense. This means that you should feel there’s far more scope than usual to express your compassionate, caring qualities. Wait for partners to take the initiative and consider offers you’d once have turned down.

AQUARIUS (Jan 21- Feb 19)

Career ambitions will tend to take precedence over family priorities, even if it’s a partner’s work, not yours, that is forcing the pace. There’s no point in being overly idealistic, as you’ll only misunderstand people’s true potential. And why not give rivals the benefit of the doubt? At least for now.

PISCES (Feb 20 – Mar 20)

Over the whole of the present period close friends are showing their willingness to help. Sometimes, though, you fail to pick up the tell-tale signs that show just when people are ready to come to your aid. The Moon’s continuing support of your sign sees you through in one piece.

For all the latest Horoscope News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd