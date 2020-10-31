Horoscope Today October 31, 2020: Aries, Leo, Libra and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

You’re now spiralling along, heading for a fairly dramatic period, and you should keep your schedule as free as possible to allow for changing moods and circumstances. Also, if a friend is responsible for a catalogue of errors, don’t be too hard on them. Step in and help instead.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Letting go is never easy. However, if you do what you know to be right in the long-term, even if this means going against current desires, you’ll free yourself from a series of awkward dilemmas. You need to be able to stand aside and see your ambitions through critical eyes.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

You’ll probably be at full stretch emotionally. The immediate areas of concern involve your social life, children and money, in each of which you should work for the best while sensibly guarding against disappointment. And, if you’re too busy, then heed the lessons – and be more discriminating in future.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

This is a positive time and you’ll soon be hitting a peak on a number of cycles. The key to success is to do everything with total and absolute concentration. If someone tries to distract you, ignore them! You can ask the experts but, then, in some senses you’re an expert too.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

This is certain to be a time of arguments and hassles. If it’s not, you’re missing out! The point is that if you are prepared to risk disagreements you’ll clear the air and do yourself a power of good. Honesty can be uncomfortable, but that doesn’t mean that it’s not necessary.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

You’ll be on twenty-four hour call, clearing up partners’ emotional, professional and personal crises. Don’t worry if friends seem too critical – it’s just their way. Besides, there might be some good common sense in their sharp words. Listen well.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

The overall situation is still potentially profoundly chaotic, but even in the midst of disorder there is much to be thankful for. Plus, an older friend might come to the rescue before long. This simple fact is due to transform your life over the coming few months.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

Estrangements, either by design or accident, are likely. But then, so are sudden and intense new meetings. In fact, anyone you meet now is likely to arouse extremely strong reactions, although whether of attraction or repulsion, only time will tell!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

You may be thrown into fresh uncertainty. The question is how you deal with it. Right now you may be advised to put your fantasies into action, no matter how many times you’ve been told that you’re not up to it. All you need is the right support from the best people.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

You may have to face the world head-on today. You cannot make difficult people or situations go away by ignoring them, so you may as well get into the spirit of the times: fact is indeed a great deal stranger than fiction. But then, what’s new?

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Secret developments may be brought into the open if you ask the right questions. It is doubtful whether you will ever build up a full picture of what is going on at the moment, but at least you can fit some pieces into the jigsaw. A little fancy foot-work should help.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Left to yourself you will have a fairly relaxed time but, if you’re not a hermit, you’ll be involved with other people. And, once that happens, you’ll be sucked into their lives, with all their many dramatic ups and downs. If that prospect doesn’t delight you, then stand back.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Horoscope News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd