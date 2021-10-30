Horoscope Today, October 30, 2021: Libra, Taurus, Virgo and other signs — check astrological prediction.

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

The ball is now in your court as far as a personal matter is concerned. Waste no time if apologies are in order, or if you are dependent on partners’ goodwill in other ways. Keep a business proposal under wraps for now, especially if a partner is forcing the pace.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

It’s time to forget about behaviour or actions by friends which have offended your pride. Instead, why don’t you astound everybody with your determination to strike out on an entirely new path? It’s a fine moment for a spot of shopping therapy, by the way, which is another way of saying, indulge your harmless desires.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

This looks like one of those days when helping yourself is as important as helping others. The curious feature of today’s idealistic planetary patterns is that selfless service to others can do you good. You’ll also figure out how to handle a domestic responsibility.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Spending plans may require urgent attention, possibly because you’ve over-committed yourself in the past. However, don’t feel pressurised into acting against your better judgment. Younger relations need your support, by the way, so lend a helping hand.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

Given that this isn’t the best day for arranging travel plans, if you are embarking on an unavoidable journey you must be sure to take elementary precautions. Check instructions, directions and other details. Family and friendly developments come together at last.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

It would be false to say that recent efforts have all been in vain. However, you may be wondering just where it is all leading. Try to look at the broader picture. A foreign or legal connection may hold the key to your family’s future, so keep an eye open for long-distance developments.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

You’re not often described as a free thinker, but such is the nature of the planetary patterns which will soon be affecting your life, that you should spare no effort in your quest for new personal ambitions and lifestyles. The future begins today!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

You obviously feel that you have been led up the garden path, but this is a common experience for people born under the influence of your sign. You should try to be more trusting, and not quite so ready to dismiss people on your first impressions.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Any tension in your partnerships could be a dynamic force for change. This is a time to mix as widely as possible and soak up influences you’d normally shun. You’re also likely to make big advances in your business plans, though take it one careful step at a time.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Even though you still feel that others are being inconsiderate, their intentions may be perfectly honourable. It’s down to you to break the deadlock by making suggestions which other people will feel obliged to accept. Make someone an offer they can’t refuse!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

If you look back, you will see that the past year has been a time of struggles and conflicts as well as rewards and achievements. Your most important gain has been an increase in maturity and depth of experience. That is now going to make you almost invincible.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Everyone in sight has been impressed by your obvious skill and expertise in dealing with family affairs. However, tensions have not been resolved, and this is no time to give way to complacency. Concentrate on your inner, spiritual development – just for a change!