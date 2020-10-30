Horoscope Today October 30, 2020: Taurus, Scorpio, Leo and other signs — check astrological prediction

Weekly Horoscope, November 29-December 5, 2020: Taurus, Scorpio, Cancer, and other signs

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

Your memories, even completely sub-conscious, exert an extraordinarily powerful influence on your behaviour. You should therefore understand that you are in danger of blaming someone not because of what they are doing now, but because of what someone else did a long time ago.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

There are two answers to a current question – ‘yes or no’! The moment you consider ‘maybe’ as a possible option, you may relieve the emotional tension, but you’ll also miss the chance for a truly staggering and intense encounter. In the final analysis, it’s up to you.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

A financial shock is a possibility, although there is no indication that it need be unpleasant. Indeed, if you are ready for some fancy footwork you can turn a likely deficit into a handsome profit. You might even earn brownie points in a close relationship.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

You must have all your wits about you. It is awfully tempting to imagine that you can get what you want merely by shouting louder than anyone else. It would be better to be very careful, considerate and sympathetic to others. And that means that you might have to put your own interests second.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

It’s a sensitive day, perhaps too sensitive. Too many people are liable to take offence where none is intended, and you should therefore watch what you say. You may continue to do your bit for a charitable cause, contributing to the general welfare. Good for you.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

If you have any doubts or questions, listen to partners. Even though they may speak in riddles, there is a sort of sense in what they have to say. You may forget the facts and look for the inner meaning, if only to give yourself time to sort out what you want.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

You may expend a great deal of effort trying to keep the peace, but at times like this you may be right to give up and allow people and situations to swing to extremes. Only then will you discover whether other people’s promises can be really be trusted.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

Your beliefs, thoughts and feelings seem to be coming together. In love you are extremely highly-motivated, and likely to get exactly what you want. Travel, both long-distance and close at hand, could provide the trigger which changes your life.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

You must come to terms with enforced changes. You should also realise that you have steered yourself into a situation which now seems to be out of your control. But simple logic dictates that if you got yourself in, you can get yourself out. So get on with it!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

It wouldn’t take much for you to throw in the towel, and nobody would blame you. However, if you are typical of your sign, you’ll do the right thing and persist. Once you’re through current uncertainty you’ll see that the effort was worth it.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Domestic and family expenditure may add to your cares, but in general a bout of extravagance offers you a way of forgetting life’s burdens. Travel is also still looking like a good means of escape. But it might be an emotional journey you’re embarking on, rather than a physical one.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

You should watch your financial situation very closely indeed. You will very soon receive a promising offer, but all is not what it seems. In this, and in all matters, you must examine the small print again and again until you have understood every nuance.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Horoscope News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd