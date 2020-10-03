Horoscope Today October 3, 2020: Aries, Capricorn, Pisces, and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

The Moon’s monthly passage through an ambitious region of your solar chart always brings a heightened concentration on career and worldly aspirations. All the signs are that today’s activities should be less complicated than they often were in the past, which should be a relief.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

You’re ready and willing to take on the responsibility for seeing that joint plans work out. In fact, the businesslike alignments in your chart are so strong that even love affairs fall under their sway, in a manner of speaking. In other words, you’ll have to work to keep relationships on the line.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

You’re keen to do the right thing, and the ethical situation is looking interesting, to say the least. You’ll probably find that at the root of all working relationships and obligations lies a general concern over standards. Other people may disagree, mind you.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

You’ve made some fine judgements, and a calculated risk could now pay off. The best purchases and investments are likely to combine beauty with tradition – antiques, for example. The most ideal romantic partners are those offering security in addition to passion.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

People at home are unlikely to make many demands. But, even if they only make one, they will force the issue with such persistence that you will have to be very strong indeed if you are to resist. It’s all to do with a challenge from the Moon – but it won’t last long.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

A stressful and challenging aspect can be turned to good advantage if you are determined to succeed – and unwilling to be put off by temporary distractions. It’s excellent for all who are genuinely in search of new work, or who are happy to broaden their horizons.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

A financial risk may be a better bet than an emotional one, but only if, paradoxically, your goal is to maintain the status quo. Your main romantic consideration will be the desire for long-term stability, and all social arrangements must be placed on a formal footing.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

It’s a time for elegance, grace and traditional values. You may be strangely fascinated by romantic bad luck, but it is no use dwelling on memories or wallowing in regret. Instead, you should actively plan your future in the knowledge that, even if plans don’t work out as intended, they might work out better than you hoped.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Mercury’s delicate relationship with Neptune is just one aspect which teases you with nostalgia and sentiment. If you’re in business, shuffling huge sums of cash or making large purchases, do be aware that such feelings will influence your financial decisions.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

It is ironic that while today’s lunar aspect gives you the advantage at home and in family affairs, it also makes you more sensitive. Then again, perhaps you will get what you want more easily if you are prepared to reveal your feelings. Partners’ respect for you can only increase if you show how honest you are.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Keep yourself to yourself, and don’t let anyone probe into affairs which are yours and yours alone. Also, remember that at work, and in the public arena, it is your ability to get on with authority figures that is crucial. It’s all a matter of reaching a suitable compromise.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

A discreet romantic connection may be given a formal dimension. Which is to say that you and a loved one will be happy to be left alone and free from prying eyes, even when you’re out with the gang. If there’s one point to remember though, it’s to keep talking!

