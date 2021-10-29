Horoscope Today, October 29, 2021: Libra, Taurus, Virgo and other signs — check astrological prediction.

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

Travel and change bring variety, but you might be too concerned with family affairs to notice frivolities. With Jupiter expressing a positive interest in all areas of your life, there’s bound to be an all-round improvement, especially in social situations.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Conditions at work could be giving cause for concern, although it may be difficult to put your finger on exactly what seems to be the matter. It’s the current lunar situation which is responsible for bringing more unsettled circumstances, but you’ll ride out the storm.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Continuing financial influences of a slightly shady nature should caution you to keep everything absolutely crystal clear and above-board. The last thing you want to do at this stage is commit yourself to hidden costs. In that case, I’d recommend you seek support from the people who matter most.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

A partner may call you to account for your actions, so make sure you have a convincing story ready. Check through past promises to see that you’ve left nothing uncompleted. Only once all unfinished emotional business has been tidied up can you move forward with confidence.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

It’s a busy day, with rapidly-moving planets spurring you on to more and more activity. Keep a watchful eye on a number of interesting investments as partners will be making financial demands. Once you have settled money matters, you’ll be ready to set your romantic priorities.



VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Activities from long ago could become a source of renewed interest. However, you should be under no illusions that you can get away without paying your dues, as your financial stars are looking decidedly shaky at the moment. You can delay the inevitable, though!

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

It would be foolish to pretend that everything that takes place in your personal life will be easy, or that partners will welcome your plans with open arms. Try to be tolerant of other people’s changing moods. Otherwise, you will find that a partner may pull the rug from under your feet.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

The fact that you might be feeling under the weather today, reminds you that this is a useful time of year to focus on your physical health and to take whatever steps are necessary to get back into shape, including giving up all those bad habits.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Domestic disharmony may be unfortunate but can produce positive results if it forces you to face up to the underlying causes of discontent. Exactly what have you been up to make people feel the way they do? And is there anything you can do to turn the clock back? I think so!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

It’s a confusing day to go travelling, which means that it’s up to you to be crystal clear about all instructions and directions. Guard against misunderstandings by sticking to the facts. And do make absolutely certain that you give partners the benefit of the doubt in return.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Try to realise that what has been agreed recently is still private, and is not due to be made public just yet. Therefore you still have time to ask for suitable amendments before everything is signed and sealed. I think you have a right to expect partners to take your desires into account.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Although this is quite a busy day astrologically speaking, perhaps you’ll be able to enjoy life at a slower pace than over the last few days. Don’t let a financial situation get out of hand, though, especially if other people’s cash is at stake.