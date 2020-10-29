Horoscope Today October 29, 2020: Leo, Aquarius, Capricorn and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

You should spare yourself some time for quiet contemplation. Reflection on your past, present and future will be vital if you are to get a current partnership into perspective. And don’t worry if a partner is behaving out of character. It should pass in time.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Let’s face it, you’re not inclined to compromise if you’re not in the wrong. You can be courteous, sensitive and willing to help some of the time, but sometimes other people have to recognise that they can’t sit on you without facing the consequences! Mind you, you do need to consider other people’s feelings.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

The most positive area of your life should be work, even though there is a serious danger of emotional explosions. You may also be inclined to worry about your physical fitness and energy levels, in which case you should seek reassurance – and get the best advice.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

A series of planets places the spotlight clearly on passion, adventure and romance. The conclusion seems to be fairly clear: everything that happens will be reflected through your deep-seated desire for emotional ecstasy. That’s the theory. The real outcome might be different!

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

It’s difficult to see whether you will be vowing to leave home, evict a partner or merely spend your time shifting the furniture around. One way or another, you should indulge the pressure for emotional change. And confide in the people who understand you!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

You may devote whatever spare time you have to making sure that, even if a partnership is coming to an end, at least you have your memories. On a purely material level, you may allow financial and business plans to drift, unless you’re facing an immovable deadline.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Your daily stars indicate the need to get on with work, but your weekly and monthly cycles reveal that this may be well-nigh impossible. Life, as usual, is complicated. Your colleagues, partners and loved ones are all likely to create an emergency which throws you off course.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

One of your major strengths is your ability to stick to a particular course of action. Some people call it stubbornness but, at the moment, it’s what you need if you’re to achieve your romantic goal. And if other people laugh at your dreams, that’s their problem!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

You are bound to be irritated by a close friend or relation, whether you get what you want or not. You’ll be troubled by the thought that the grass is greener on the other side, convinced that a partner is having an easy ride. But the truth is that you might have got the best of a deal. Be a bit more tolerant!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

You may take decisions and hold discussions. It’s important to have an exchange of views, because there’s a slim chance that a little intelligent dialogue could help break through the day’s general emotional turmoil. All you have to do is make the effort!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

You must know that you are secure, and in this knowledge you can afford to take a few risks here and there. At work the positive angle is provided by the possibility that old wounds may now be healed. Build bridges, mend fences, and make the world a better place.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Your talent for survival is based on your ability to swim in and out of difficult situations before partners even notice you’ve arrived – or left. This is one of those moments when you can, if you wish, make yourself invisible. Mind you, don’t take chances.

