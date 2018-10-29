Horoscope Today, October 29, 2018: Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

Looking a few days ahead we can see that Mercury, planet of communication, is about to make its lively way into a region of your chart closely related to your finances. The moment is coming when you should lay plans for abundant future prosperity.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

There seems to be some sort of muddle, possibly caused by the Moon’s relationship to other significant, if confused, planets. You may either postpone important engagements or, alternatively, approach them with considerably more determination than usual.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

In spite of your open and chatty reputation you are about to enter a more secretive phase, one when peace, quiet and seclusion will be of increasing importance to your general well-being. Only when you have shared your plans with friends will you see whether they are ever likely to come to fruition.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

In many ways you are dealing with the legacy of the past. Yet, although it’s inevitable that you should feel nostalgia for what has been, you would be advised to get on with planning the future. I know you’re concerned about losing your roots, but you needn’t be.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

There seems to be a great deal going on which is difficult, if not downright impossible, to explain. You may have to accept the fact that it might be another few days before a number of questions can be answered. Patience is a virtue you would do well to acquire!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

You should now be back on form and determined to alter the pattern of your life. Lunar aspects may be signalling stress but that could be a good thing – inspiring you to exceed your previous best. There is someone who is waiting for you to get in touch with them and, when you do, your life could change.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Current challenging planetary aspects may also offer you the opportunity to form new relationships and emphasise the neglected social dimension. You’re such a perfectionist that it doesn’t take much to disturb your equilibrium but the Sun’s passage through a challenging region of your chart demonstrates the simple truth that the answer to your questions may lie in someone else’s hands.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

Now you really are heading for a pleasant romantic period. Relations with children and younger family members are set to improve and cultural pursuits are likely to take up more of your time. But when it comes to social arrangements, I suspect you’ll be bogged down in the details.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Keep your options open this week and do everything you can to bring underlying tensions to the fore. As a matter of interest it does seem essential that you make it a priority to deal with financial issues. Otherwise you could end up paying more than you should.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

The odds may be stacked against you today. Yet do not despair – all is not lost. It may be time for one of those clever tactical retreats that results in your position being stronger than ever. Your strength lies in your ability to construct firm foundations.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Even if you’re an ambitious professional Aquarian, family and domestic affairs will assume a high priority. At work you’ll find other people looking to you for security, irritating as it may be to feel you are being depended upon. Remember, it’s not necessarily that you need to be free. It may be enough merely to feel free.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

There is not long to go before emotional secrets are brought to a head. It will be a great relief all round when what was once unspeakable can be discussed in an atmosphere of happiness and harmony. And I have a feeling that you are just the person to do it.