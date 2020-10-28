Horoscope Today October 28, 2020: Aries, Sagittarius, Scorpio and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

For someone who is supposed to be so easily angered, you are actually quite good-humoured most of the time, and with the Moon now influencing a sociable region of your solar chart, you should give the priority to everything which is light, optimistic and friendly.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

This is far from a straightforward period for either partnership or romantic matters. However, if you tackle your desires head on, you’ll realise that it’s all really very simple! Mind you, tomorrow you might come to a completely different conclusion.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

One by one, the planets are pressurising different areas of your chart, incurring new responsibilities as they do so. If you are about to be overwhelmed by fresh emotions, hang on. New facts are on the way which will radically alter your opinions.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

You should never compromise over matters of detail. That’s an absolute law. However, the personal details may be bent, twisted or completely dropped. What is important is your long-term goal, not your short-term strategy. And then there’s the simple matter of getting on with the people you depend on!

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

Life is looking profoundly unsettled, but you may be encouraged by secret hopes and aspirations. Get these in perspective and make sure that, for your own part, you act only with the highest of motives. If you take the right actions, you’ll soon see that you receive the best reactions.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

It’s a day for reckless gestures and impulse buys. It’s up to you whether you wish to enjoy this rather stormy ‘planetary weather’ to the full, or if you want to dig your heels in and stick to what you know. And a word of warning – if you’re not careful you might spend a lot of time clearing up after other people!

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

What life has given you recently may not have been exactly what you expected or hoped for, but that’s because you were being unrealistic. If you wish, you may now go back to first principles and start again. That could actually be an exciting thing to do.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

If you’re confused, it might all be for the best. This is a moment of change, and the planets are stirring up fresh possibilities, creating additional choices. For your own good, you may offer intense commitment to others, showing that you can be relied on – and deserve their trust.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Partners’ problems shouldn’t bother you, for your own desires must be satisfied first. Your hopes and feelings can be so intense, so powerful, that nothing else really matters. Cash questions could be solved very soon, although there really doesn’t seem to be any final answer.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

A formidable array of planets is conspiring to alter the means by which you earn your living and use your resources. Look behind the scenes and you’ll see that there are also moves to rearrange your profession, update your ambitions and change your friends.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

You need permanence and security. You may now be confronted with the need to accept that, on a cosmic level, nothing can ever be secure for ever, but at least a loved one will reassure you that everything is fine for now! Perhaps, though, it’s trust you need, rather than reassurance.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Sometimes other people insist that they are right. But you are clever enough to know that there is no such thing as absolute truth. It is therefore vital that you resist the temptation to judge yourself or others too strictly. Be a little more tolerant!

