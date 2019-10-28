Horoscope Today, October 28, 2019: Taurus, Aries, Gemini, Capricorn, and other signs— check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr 20)

Overall this is not a week for clear thinking. However, neither is it a time to let your imagination run riot. The planetary picture can be rather argumentative, but only if you allow trivial events to provoke you. Stick to your principles and the results could be very constructive.

TAURUS (Apr 21 – May 21)

It’s time for some smart ideas. You will gain immeasurably from discussing all your long-term hopes and wishes with as many people as possible. This is hardly the moment to dig your heels in and resist the inevitable. If you do insist in keeping things exactly as they are, then it could hit you in the pocket.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

You’re coming to the end of a brief cycle which has brought a surge in your personal ambitions and welcome professional developments. There’ll be one last emotional push at the end of the week, and you’ll have the confidence to forge your own path whether partners support you or not.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

No matter how misjudged or angry you feel, think twice before you try and settle any old scores. This is one of those weeks when a chance remark could start a full-scale war, so tread warily. The fact is that someone close to you is under incredible pressure, and they need your help and understanding.

LEO (July 24 – Aug 23)

Obviously, a great deal has happened in the past which has caused you grief or just plain irritation – in that you’re not unusual. However, unless you decide to wipe the slate clean now, some adverse planetary aspects this week may stir up a number of continuing dramas.

VIRGO (Aug 24 – Sept 23)

What a perplexing time this is. However, planetary movements over the next few days bring welcome changes. In particular, friends and partners who have been out of sorts will regain their composure. But you may also have to patch up a partner’s emotional bruises.

LIBRA (Sept 24 – Oct 23)

You may now need to spend more time on your own and not expend so much energy keeping up a front. In addition, relations with children now seem to be more important. Younger family members will show you the way to enjoy yourself, so don’t stand on ceremony.

SCORPIO (Oct 24 – Nov 22)

Your personal stars are under a little pressure, which is why you may need to dispose of some unwanted emotional baggage this week. Today’s lunar position emphasises meetings, interviews and unusual discussions – anything which can ease the path of your work and daily routine.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23 – Dec 22)

The Moon aligns with highly intuitive sectors of your chart for much of the day, so you should find yourself fully in tune with the general mood of the times. Financial hopes and cares may occupy much of your attention, especially if you’re being overwhelmed by commonsense and a realisation that it’s right to plan ahead.

CAPRICORN (Dec 23 – Jan 20)

You have been forced to redefine your role on a number of occasions over the last year or so, often with great personal difficulty. Over the next few days you’ll receive a hint that it was indeed all worth it but, if hidden worries come up, then face them head on.

AQUARIUS (Jan 21 – Feb 19)

Mars and Venus are currently such a splendid couple of planets that you can afford to feel happy and confident, even if life is a little too complicated. Grasp every nettle in sight and amaze loved ones by backing your imagination, instincts, intuitions and hunches.

PISCES (Feb 20 – Mar 20)

A group of planets aligned with mysterious regions of your solar chart signifies discreet romantic encounters and quiet social gatherings. Such gentle influences generally suit your mild and sensitive Piscean manner, so appreciate your good fortune.