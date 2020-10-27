Horoscope Today October 27, 2020: Pisces, Libra, Cancer and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

If there’s any way in which you can develop your social contacts, do so now, while the stars are encouraging friendship. In your eyes, the most attractive people will be those who can take responsibility for you. But, if you rely on others, you’ll surrender control. Is that really worth it? Perhaps not.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

It’s more than likely that career worries could be out of place. Your concerns seem to be based around doubts as to whether you can handle prospective responsibilities. All you have to do is believe in yourself. After all, if you have faith in your own powers you’ll exude confidence and attract others.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

You are really perfectly justified in feeling quietly optimistic about the future, but make sure that your confidence is firmly founded in plans which are practical as well as original. The best way forward is to concentrate on increasing your skills.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

There are many indications as to what the combined influence of friends’ and family members’ demands will be on your private life. The problem is that there are too many! The advantage is that so many doors are now set to open that you can pick and choose.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

It still seems somewhat inevitable that you’ll have to put others’ interests first. There’s no reason why this shouldn’t be thoroughly enjoyable, if only because it gives you a chance to relax a little. Frankly, you could do with a change of scene!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Your classic qualities of self-sacrifice and service to humanity are straining for recognition. It’s important to draw a line between being genuinely helpful to others and allowing them to unfairly exploit you. It’s all a matter of being fair – but firm.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

There’s more than one powerful lunar alignment around the corner, and if you want to prepare for the coming upheaval now, press ahead with all personal plans. Arrange romantic encounters, finalise social ambitions and get your priorities in order.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

It’s time for optimism – and there’s no point in worrying that the worst will happen. An unusual amount of helpful planetary activity in your chart gives you every reason to believe that at last your hopes and wishes will be granted. You may put your family first and everything else second.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

You should have little trouble making the most of the positive trends that are helping to revitalise your life at the moment. You may talk to others, especially people you live with, about your feelings, and deal with all those feelings of frustration at home.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

It’s difficult to know just what to do for the best. Personal and family affairs are still soaking up too much of your valuable resources. It’s all a question of being disciplined and knowing when to say ‘no’, including when to say it to yourself!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

You still seem to be firmly in the driving seat, and today is an ideal moment to implement sweeping changes at home, hopefully while other people are looking the opposite way. You should care for partners’ interests as best you can, especially if they have been good to you in the past.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

This period is partly about action, but also about dreams. Could this therefore be a day for fantasy? The answer is ‘yes’, although you’ll have a wonderful way of giving your visions practical form. Actually, as long as you believe in what you’re doing, you’re a great deal more practical than many people think.

