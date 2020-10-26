Horoscope Today October 26, 2020: Taurus, Gemini, Leo and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

Everything in your chart shouts about the need to get on with other people. In point of fact, you’re entering a period during which competition will get you nowhere and co-operation will yield continual dividends. It will help to take a look at the bigger picture.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

You could be walking a romantic tightrope, and others are bound to challenge your habits and preconceptions. But even in the most awkward moments, please try to realise that they are only acting for the best. People who are out only to help themselves will gain nothing in the long run.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

If you should feel that the short-term advantage is slipping away from you, don’t worry, for the long-term position is looking just fine. In particular you can look forward to improvements in relationships with children – but you might have to take the lead.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

You’ll be caught on the horns of a dilemma; not exactly sure of how far current changes should go. Start by considering which domestic improvements should be at the top of your list, and persuade a partner you’re right. And if they don’t listen, try again!

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

You are used to people standing in your way, and when you entered on your current domestic path, no one pretended that everything would be easy. In many respects, though, a partner’s awkward behaviour will do you a good turn! You might even work out just where you stand on a particular problem.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

One cycle of opportunity is now almost over, and it’s up to you to assess if the chances you’ve had have been to your liking and, therefore, whether you wish to continue to pursue them. Plus, remember, nature abhors a vacuum, so when one phase comes to an end, another must begin.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Your financial situation is looking more and more complicated. There’s little in the stars to indicate whether you’re heading for a small loss or a major profit, but it will help to keep your feelings under control. You don’t want to risk embarrassment, now, do you?

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

This week certain circumstances seem to be united in pushing you towards a passionate explosion, so don’t be surprised if you begin to feel confused. Still, there’s lots to get on with and you’ll feel happier if you make an early start, no matter what you’re doing.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

You must get on with your own affairs and avoid trying to run someone else’s life. Above all, it’s a day for putting your plans into action, and if you are content to do no more than fantasise, you’ll end up nowhere!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Domestic necessities represent the most urgent demand on your funds, so if you have any other spending plans you must make extra cash available. Even at home, peace can be bought by a simple matter of bribing your relations. That might be manipulative – but it could also be necessary!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

You may put your foot down at home. You could be a little unsteady emotionally, but you know what you want, and you know how to get it. At work you may now begin to plan your next step, but you can, perhaps, take your time. If you make a premature judgement you might have to change it later.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Today’s stars are simultaneously active and reclusive, which suggests that you will probably be getting on with goals which make a lot of sense to you, but not to other people. You may now carve out your own path through the jungle of everyday life.

