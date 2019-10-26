Horoscope Today, October 26, 2019: Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Gemini and other signs— check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr 20)

You may have grown tired of the limelight, and the thought of spending a little time by yourself may now be more appealing. If so, you’ve picked a good moment to hibernate. Adventures in the big, wide world will be tinged by idealism or romantic fancies.

TAURUS (Apr 21 – May 21)

It may be difficult to come to terms with changes which affect your long-term security, but that is precisely what you must do. On a lighter note, morning and early afternoon offer ideal opportunities for trips which are eccentric, unusual or unexpected.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

This really is a special time. Only one planet directly influences your sign, but that one, Venus, is both poetic and a bringer of beauty. Your major asset right now is therefore your smile. It’s amazing how far a little goodwill will ease your path.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

There seems little doubt that renewed determination should see you through. Although there is great scope for confusion and misunderstanding today, if your goals are imaginative and far-seeing you will get your way at home, with good consequences for everyone.

LEO (July 24 – Aug 23)

Events that transpired recently may have made you a little doubtful about your, or a partner’s, professional actions, but today you may forget such concerns and get on with your own very private activities. Put your dreams into practice: you may not have a second chance.

VIRGO (Aug 24 – Sept 23)

Your day-dreams tend to take place on a vast and grandiose scale at the moment. Today, however, you may wish to take the plunge and see how your imaginings work out in the real world! You may need expert help, but somehow I feel that for once you are on top.

LIBRA (Sept 24 – Oct 23)

There’s pressure at home today with a high chance of unexpected developments early on and the occasional personal muddle by midday. This doesn’t mean that you’ll have a bad time. Far from it – life could be increasingly enjoyable if you look on the bright side.

SCORPIO (Oct 24 – Nov 22)

Romantic relationships look distinctly expensive at the moment. However, you may now indulge an adventurous urge, no matter what the cost. You can look overseas for inspiration or, at the very least, introduce a touch of the exotic into your everyday life.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23 – Dec 22)

If you leave too many decisions to other people you may abdicate responsibility, but this may be no bad thing. There is often something to be said for allowing chance to take a hand and waiting to see what fate turns up. You never know – you might be pleasantly surprised.

CAPRICORN (Dec 23 – Jan 20)

It must be comforting to know that other people love you, but the air-waves may be thick with confusing and contradictory messages today. Watch out for someone who seems to be growing increasingly touchy – maybe there is something you can do to help.

AQUARIUS (Jan 21 – Feb 19)

This should be a busy day, perhaps with an erratic beginning and a confusing middle. As far as your health is concerned, today is a fine moment to get into a new fitness regime. This doesn’t mean cutting out your favourite little indulgences, by the way.

PISCES (Feb 20 – Mar 20)

Truly splendid romantic and social stars await if you are prepared to be slightly irresponsible. If you insist on punctuality and sobriety, you are likely to cut out the chance of amusing, and possibly inspiring, chaos. Leave yourself open to whatever happens.