Horoscope Today, October 25, 2019: Aries, Leo, Scorpio, Cancer, Libra, Gemini and other signs— check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

At the risk of opening up a few old wounds, you should face awkward issues at home. Mars, the planet of sharp and incisive thoughts, indicates that you should probe deeply, looking for the underlying causes. The Moon, meanwhile, urges you to be compassionate and tolerant of what you find.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Travel is always an emotional experience, partly because of the location of the sentimental sign Cancer in your solar chart. Therefore we may surmise that although you’re going through a lively phase, nostalgic trips may be the most satisfying: there’s nothing wrong with turning the clock back.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

By all means make a fuss and stamp your foot, especially if money is changing hands. It doesn’t matter whether you’re popping to the corner shop or moving a fortune around the world, you know what you want. And other people must listen! If they don’t, then they’ll lose out.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Yours is a dual sign, acutely sensitive one moment, pugnacious the next. You’re going to combine both elements today, which means you’ll have to pick your target carefully or rue the consequences. If you blame the wrong person then they’ll be out to get their own back!

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

Deep within your psyche there lies a fair amount of anger. At the moment this is unconscious, but even buried feelings can distort your everyday behaviour, so do try not to take resentments out on people who have done nothing wrong, however strongly you feel.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

The whole emphasis in your chart is slanted towards public affairs, both social and professional. It therefore stands to reason that you will do your best if you are out in the world, meeting and overcoming new challenges. There’s nothing to be gained from burying your head in the sand.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

You may now begin to feel that the carpet is being pulled from under your feet at home. Don’t be unduly concerned if you imagine that you are being undermined or pulled back to the past, for you will eventually see the benefits of a backwards step.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

What you really must do now is ensure that legal questions are faced fair and square. Also, get in touch with family members who are far away or overseas. And, lastly, do finalise travel plans, otherwise you’ll find that you’ve missed the boat or lost your way!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

You have to cope with so many personal changes that you may not have time to catch your breath. Rearranging social engagements is one thing, but you will probably do best to concentrate on necessities, like the money situation: it’s time to settle your debts and balance the books.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Venus’ profoundly pleasant relationship with Saturn is excellent from the financial stance, pointing to a steady increase in your earnings as a result of your own past efforts. It also encourages you to make personal vows: luck doesn’t come into it.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Saturn, a planet representing fate, is tied to your sign via an aspect signifying free will. This is therefore a profound moment which shows that your personal desires are harmonised with life’s deeper purpose: it’s your self-discipline which saves the day.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Although a financial transaction did not work out as hoped, you may have a chance to make up for lost ground over the coming four weeks. In the meantime, put extra effort into enjoyment. You owe it to yourself. And, as you know, if you don’t help yourself, then nobody else will.