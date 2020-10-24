Horoscope Today October 24, 2020: Pisces, Aries, Leo, and other signs — check astrological prediction

Horoscope Today October 24, 2020: Leo, Scorpio, Cancer, and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

You are bound to feel slightly uncertain, if not unsettled. It’s a useful moment to spend some time alone, day-dreaming and letting others carry the can. Just make sure that you cope with practical chores that absolutely can’t be delayed. Otherwise you’ll annoy people you rely on!

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Venus, the planet which represents your relationships, is now forming a distant alliance with Jupiter, the symbol of generosity. Could a lover be in a particularly generous mood? This is certainly one possibility. At all times remember that change is desirable, but stability is essential.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

It’s time to contemplate the professional future, although it is uncertain whether it is you or a partner who is under the spotlight. Plus, don’t imagine that career is everything. There are many other ambitions worth pursuing! Improvements at home are long overdue, so put your suggestions forward now.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Travel plans should form a central part of your thinking right now. Your need to get away is not pure escapism, more a matter of finding out what the rest of the world has to offer. Even short trips are likely to satisfy your expectations, at least partially.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

There’s passion aplenty in the air today, and you’re liable to be extremely busy. And if you don’t like that prospect, then stay away from the action! Once you have dealt with financial questions and routine chores, you can turn to personal relationships. Take differences of opinion in your stride.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

The Moon presents you with significant personal challenges, and quite possibly a degree of confusion. The way to highlight today’s positive potential is to emphasise every activity which is inspired, imaginative and romantic. That sounds like an excellent policy!

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Venus is currently bringing emotional reassurance, but its intriguing relationship with Mars could upset a number of your preconceptions today. It’s important not to hang on to the past, but to see that people who have come into your life recently can offer you all the support you need.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

You could be having qualms about one particular emotional tie, and you may be concerned that a partner or colleague doesn’t feel about you the way you feel about them. It’s one of those rare moments when absolute honesty is called for. You never know – you might be pleasantly surprised.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

You probably feel pulled in two directions, and you may imagine that there can be no solution to an emotional quandary. However, all things must pass, and if you face up to the issues now, the tension will dissipate. All you need is a dose of additional confidence.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

It is time for a little sensitivity. You may even have a telepathic feeling or two, and your intuitions certainly seem to be functioning in top gear. Mind you, it could be difficult to distinguish true facts from vague fantasies, and news which arrives very soon could be a mite confusing.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

There may be little you can do to straighten out personal finances at the moment, but you must pay very close attention indeed to all joint business affairs. This is where prosperity lies. Could a loved one offer better advice than the experts? Perhaps – so listen well and judge carefully.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

The Moon marks today out as a very special moment, if only because it’s offering you the chance to expand your horizons. Even small events which take place now could have very positive and powerful repercussions over the next six months. And that has to be good news!

