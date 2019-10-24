Horoscope Today, October 24, 2019: Check astrological prediction for Taurus, Gemini, Leo, Scorpio, Cancer and other signs

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr 20)

If you thrive on adventure and challenges, as astrologers say you do, you are now facing a different sort of hurdle to overcome: you may find yourself grappling with your inner desires, needs and motivations, rather than with worldly difficulties.

TAURUS (Apr 21 – May 21)

You will have to continue to keep other people happy until a financial matter is sorted out. It may be of interest to know that the best business partners at the moment are likely to be female, young, or at least young at heart, and wonderfully vivacious.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Take no notice of people who seem to trying to deceive, exploit or overcharge you. Believe it or not, you have much more control over your financial situation than you imagine. I would advise you to seek watertight guarantees in return for every commitment.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

The simple truth of the matter is that you may be the cause of a little friction. To an extent this is unavoidable, for you must do what must be done. However, you should also avoid treading on toes unless absolutely necessary, even inadvertently.

LEO (July 24 – Aug 23)

Stunning planetary aspects are always welcome, but they don’t necessarily encourage you to do what you want. Today, you must do what is essential, and that means playing fair by others. Also, try to follow the spirit of the law by giving rivals the benefit of the doubt.

VIRGO (Aug 24 – Sept 23)

At work it is who you know that’s important. Don’t worry about being efficient. It’s not the number of words per minute that counts, but the size of your smile and the frequency of encouraging comments that will win support. If you cheer other people up, then they’ll respond in kind.

LIBRA (Sept 24 – Oct 23)

There should be fewer arguments or conflicts about major issues in future. However, you’re now entering a period when people are likely to be increasingly irritated by what seems to be your failure to accept the facts as they see them. They’re probably wrong, but you’ll never convince them of that!

SCORPIO (Oct 24 – Nov 22)

It’s time for some serious forward planning. Looking ahead, you can now anticipate illumination in the partnership department. Deep down, you know that there are a number of major obstacles to be cleared, and it seems from your chart as if they are indeed about to be swept out of the way.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23 – Dec 22)

Consistency is a virtue, and if you stick to your opinions all will be well. Other people are likely to be attracted to you, even romantically, if they see you as someone who is sensible and wise. It’s a busy moment, by the way, so don’t let routine tasks pile up.

CAPRICORN (Dec 23 – Jan 20)

Instead of being morose because you lost out in the past, how about having a stab at becoming a success in the future? It is never too late, and partners are now ready to respond to your challenge. You respect people who are prepared to stand up to you much more than those who agree with your every word.

AQUARIUS (Jan 21 – Feb 19)

Relationships with children and younger relatives should be showing an improvement. There is every indication that such people, in company with the rest of us, will look up to you all the more if you express your real feelings. In love, the golden rule is to keep talking.

PISCES (Feb 20 – Mar 20)

The need for solitude was always an important part of your character. Today this quality combines with a fascinating need to communicate – perhaps you’ll be talking to yourself more than usual! As a matter of interest, you’re in an increasingly confident mood, more convinced than ever that you’ll come out on top.