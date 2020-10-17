Horoscope Today October 23, 2020: Pisces, Aries, Leo, and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

It’s time to dwell on life’s deeper mysteries and hidden truths. Mystical musings may seem to be a waste of time, but if you come closer to discovering just what it is that makes other people tick, it will be time well spent. You might also see that you overlooked essential facts.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Powerful social stars insist that love affairs be pursued in a constructive manner. It’s time to be precise about what you’re going to do, when you’re doing it, and who you’re doing it with. Punctuality is everything, and sheer efficiency could win the day.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Mars, symbol of self-assertion and all high-energy activities, is moving on so, from now, you will have to stand on your own two feet. The positive angle is that you’re approaching a phase in your life which should be a little more relaxed, but perhaps not until next week!

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

This is a time for inspiration, and no doubt you’ll be coming up with lots of bright plans for the future. If at all possible, do give other people time to catch up! Devote a little effort to making your nest more luxurious. Frankly, you deserve a little more comfort.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

There’s no getting away from the fact that financial queries and concerns underpin everything, and that you won’t get anywhere unless you deal with them first. I mean, what good are dreams if you can’t pay for them? Also, question a partner on their real motives.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

You’re at a minor monthly crossroads, and the best advice now is to carry on as you are, but be ready to make a 180-degree turn at any moment. Your stars are in a very powerful mood, but when events move fast you will have to decide which way to jump.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

It’s time to consider your physical well-being again, checking up on matters like diet and exercise and getting in shape for the future. Work will be building up over the next month, and it will be important to pace yourself, finding relaxation when and where you can.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

Your stars are looking highly sociable and increasingly passionate. It seems certain that your moods will be dominated by how well you get on with other people, and what you imagine they think of you. But there’s really no need to be too self-conscious.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

It is your monthly make-or-break time both at home and at work. Short-term forecasts don’t come much more dramatic than that, but the point is that you may now rearrange almost anything that doesn’t please you, making sure that in future it does!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

You should by now have learnt to treasure your imagination. You see, at times like this, your success in virtually any venture depends on your almost poetic ability to charm other people and persuade them that you’re right. That really is a skill to treasure.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

For some reason your self-esteem seems to keep slipping, but today is one of those times when you can take steps to lift your morale. You may even realise just what it is that has been damaging your confidence. Was it another person? Perhaps you also played your part.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Powerful emotions are in the air. You are skilled in the art of keeping your feelings to yourself, but they are liable to break out sooner or later. Just be sure to find the right words! Ambitious stars are likely to see you aiming for the top, by the way. Go for it!

