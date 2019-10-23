Horoscope Today, October 23, 2019: Check astrological prediction for Pisces, Aries, Libra, Scorpio, Cancer, Gemini and other signs

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr 20)

Your attitudes and opinions have to alter. Probably what’s needed now is a period of self-questioning. Even a momentary lapse of confidence over the next month or so could prove useful if it saves you from a rash move. It may seem strange to say it, but a rejection could also make space for a future offer.

Advertising

TAURUS (Apr 21 – May 21)

Feelings of guilt or self-doubt may relate to the fact that you’ve let someone down. Yet at times like these you must always think whether you could have behaved in a different manner. If there was no real alternative, you know you have not done wrong.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

There are times when we all must come forward and take control. Today is your moment to shine, so don’t evade your responsibilities. Remember that emotional power carries with it obligations to those who are relying on you: you can’t let other people down without storing up problems for yourself.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

There are two major options today. Either you will be shelling out on some worthy charitable cause, or you will be the lucky recipient of a discreet show of generosity. In each case the regions of your chart ruling money, selflessness and generosity are linked.

Advertising

LEO (July 24 – Aug 23)

Perhaps the most difficult thing for you to accept at the moment is that other people may be right. May I ask you to remember over the next three months that in this imperfect world of ours the truth is always relative. All points of view may therefore be equally valid.

VIRGO (Aug 24 – Sept 23)

Harmonious professional relationships are now crucial, so whatever the changes or disturbances taking place on the work front at the moment, it is safe to forecast they will all have a very favourable outcome – even if you have to wait longer than you expected.

LIBRA (Sept 24 – Oct 23)

What took place recently may have reminded you of just how good life is. Actually, from the spiritual point of view it is always useful to be reminded of our place in the scheme of things, so count yourself lucky! A loyal partner deserves your thanks, by the way.

SCORPIO (Oct 24 – Nov 22)

A little judicious spending will go a very long way towards solving a couple of knotty problems. If you want to get ahead at work, for example, investment in a new image may pay dividends. And if you want to win support at home, a well-targeted gift could do the trick.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23 – Dec 22)

The reason why some partners or business associates are so charming may be difficult to fathom. Why not just put it down to the fact that Venus, planet of polite behaviour and gracious manners, is making a powerful aspect to your sign? Good old-fashioned etiquette may be best.

CAPRICORN (Dec 23 – Jan 20)

If you are to make sense of your worldly ambitions then you must get back into the mainstream and start again. However, within about four days you will realise that a period of contemplation is not only desirable, but is essential. The answers to your questions may lie within.

AQUARIUS (Jan 21 – Feb 19)

You have everything to gain and nothing to lose by going in for a bout of sheer self-indulgence. It really doesn’t matter whether your pleasures are sober and serious or utterly frivolous. All that matters is that you set out to enjoy yourself.

PISCES (Feb 20 – Mar 20)

No-one can accuse you of being a dispassionate observer. Indeed, I’d say it’s one of your strengths that you get so intimately involved in other people’s problems. One of the best things you can do now is cheer partners up with your sunny disposition.